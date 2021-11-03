Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Shot Gets Shelf Life Extension Up To 12 Months

This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which Bharat Biotech submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Shot Gets Shelf Life Extension Up To 12 Months
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Shot Gets Shelf Life Extension Up To 12 Months
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T16:15:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 4:15 pm

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Wednesday said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin up to 12 months from the date of manufacture.

"The CDSCO has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin up to 12 months, from the date of manufacture. This approval of shelf life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The shelf life extension has been communicated to "our stakeholders," it added.

 (With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Covaxin Bharat Biotech Shelf Life Shelf Life Extension Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ashish Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ashish Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister

Very Dangerous To Ask For Removal Of PM Modi's Photo From Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates: Kerala HC

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

NIA Arrests Bangladesh Based Terrorist In West Bengal

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement