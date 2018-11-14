Congress Will Install People's Government In Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to install a "people's government" in Chhattisgarh and accused the ruling BJP of destroying the state in its 15-year rule.

Addressing a rally for the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said it was among the richest in the country in terms of water, forest, mines and minerals.

"But, people have remained poor due to the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government," he charged.

Invoking his family ties with the state, the Congress chief said the relationship was of love and not politics.

He claimed that lands of locals in this part of the tribal-dominated state were taken away to set up industries.

But when the units were not set up, the lands were not returned to the people.

"The Congress will install a people's government in the state which will empower farmers, small and medium businesses and provide employment to the youth," Gandhi said.

He said if the Congress came to power in the state, it would enforce the Land Acquisition Act and facilitate loan waiver for farmers, besides providing them bonus and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

Accusing the Raman Singh government of being involved in graft, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not uttered a word about corruption in Chhattisgarh. "People of the state have suffered because of this," he alleged.

"I do politics for the rights of poor, farmers and youth. I will not protect 10-15 industrialists at their cost," he said.

The first phase of Assembly elections was held in Chhattisgarh on November 12, where 18 seats went to polls, out of which 12 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.

76.28 per cent polling was recorded in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls held Monda which was 0.35 higher in the poll percentage from 2013 Assembly polls.Last term's poll was recorded at 75.93 per cent.

The result of the assembly polls will be announced on December 11.

(With inputs from PTI)