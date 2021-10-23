Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Flags Off Party's 'Pratigya Yatras' From UP's Barabanki

The yatras will take three different routes including Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi | PTI

2021-10-23T15:59:46+05:30
Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 3:59 pm

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday flagged off her party’s "Pratigya Yatras" from UP's Barabanki and promised complete loan waiver for farmers if voted to power in the state.

The yatras will take three different routes including Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, "Hum Vachan Nibhayenge".

The Congress leader, who had earlier announced to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the elections besides smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and an e-scooty to graduate girls, also unveiled other resolutions of the party.

These included complete loan waiver for farmers, Rs 2, 500 MSP for wheat, government jobs to 20 lakh people, Rs 25,000 to families to help them overcome their financial losses during the coronavirus crisis and halving of halving all electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka said a separate manifesto will be brought for the women in a week's time. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lucknow Congress Congress Pratigya Yatra Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly Election 2022 National
