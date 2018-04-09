Congress Leaders Ate 'Chole Bhature' At Restaurant Before Hunger Strike, BJP Shares Picture

Even as the Congress leaders observed a day-long hunger strike against the communal incidents in the country, the Delhi unit of BJP on Monday alleged the leaders had 'Chole Bhature' before undertaking the fast.

After moral victory, Congress has now come up with the idea of 'symbolic fast' powered by chole-puri... #RahulOnAFarce pic.twitter.com/vvgRq34NCg Advertisement opens in new window — BJP (@BJP4India) April 9, 2018

BJP leader Harish Khurana also tweeted a picture, showing Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, AS Lovely and others having snacks at a restaurant.

Countering the charge, Lovely said the leaders had breakfast well before the protest began and added there was nothing wrong in it.

“Wow our Congress leaders, they invited people to join the hunger strike, but they themselves are relishing chhole bhature at a restaurant … clearly befooling (people),” Khurana tweeted.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana claims Congress leaders were earlier today seen eating at restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits. (In pic, Congress leader AS Lovely) pic.twitter.com/OWsIWmwPKP — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Asked about it, Lovely told reporters, “The fast was scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM and we were busy with preparation till late night yesterday. We went for breakfast at around 8 AM. So, there is nothing wrong in it.”

Led by its president Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is observing a nationwide day-long fast over several issues, including caste violence, communalism and non-functioning of the Parliament, for which it blames the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi sat for several hours at Rajghat and was joined by senior leaders, including Kamal Nath, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sheila Dikshit, Ashok Gehlot, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and the party's communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots cast a shadow over the 'Sadhbhawna Upwas' (fast for harmony) with Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, listed as accused for their alleged role in the riots, being asked to stay away from the stage where Gandhi and the other leaders were sitting.

Congress workers were also fasting across the country to convey to people in the country that they should not be allured by the "diversionary and divisive tactics of the Modi government".

It is the duty of the Congress, the party which fought for India's independence, to ensure that mutual brotherhood, compassion and love, respect for each other, prevails in our society with all its diversity and pluralism," Congress party member was quoted as saying during the hunger strike.

"That is an idea we will continue to defend," he further added.

