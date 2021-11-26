Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Congress Alleges Rampant Corruption By Ruling BJP And Demands President Rule In Karnataka

Congress Alleges Rampant Corruption By Ruling BJP And Demands President Rule In Karnataka
| PTI Photo

Trending

Congress Alleges Rampant Corruption By Ruling BJP And Demands President Rule In Karnataka
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T17:56:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 5:56 pm

On Thursday, the Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot met with the delegation of Karnataka Congress leaders and urged for invoking President's rule for 'failure' of constitutional machinery in the state by the ruling BJP.

The delegation led by state President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum in this regard. The memorandum said, "The people of Karnataka are shocked to know from the Karnataka State Contractors Association, which is a registered body, having about 1 lakh contractors' membership, that there is a rampant corruption in various departments such as Public Works, Minor and Major Irrigation, Panchayath Raj, Health and Medical Education and BBMP among others."

"For every work, the contractors have to pay more than 40 per cent commission to some of the concerned Ministers, Legislators, Lok Sabha members and other officials of the concerned departments. This is nothing but a bribe as for the provisions of law," the memorandum said. All these 'facts' have been stated by the said association in their memorandum dated 6 July, 2021 submitted to the Prime Minister and appealed for proper remedial measures on this huge scam.

Related Stories

Why Experts Consider J&K’s Low Fertility Rate A Success Story

"The Prime Minister has become silent about this rampant corruption amounting to several thousand crores and by not initiating any action on the Karnataka government even after lapse of more than 4 months from the submission of the above said memorandum by the Contractors Association," it read.

"The non-action by the Prime Minister and other concerned authorities really causes a lot of panic, anxiety in the minds of law abiding citizens of our country, more particularly citizens of Karnataka," Shivakumar stated.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"However, out of the total state's budgeted money released by the Government of Karnataka for any project, more than 40 per cent goes to paying bribes to the concerned, 12 to 28 per cent as GST, 5 to 6 per cent as EMD and FST," he said.

"If the Contractor raises a loan to carry out any such project work he has to pay at least 12 per cent interest on the investment. In such a situation what will be left for the Contractor to complete the work," Shiva Kumar questioned.

"There is also concern about law and order issues in the State where the Chief Minister has openly expressed his inability to control reaction by few fringe elements. Communal violence has increased under the current government. It is not democracy but anarchy that has become the system in the State," Siddaramaiah stated.

"These facts and circumstances clearly shows and establish that there is rampant corruption, maladministration in the State of Karnataka; which has caused loss of several thousand crores to exchequer and the same has been swallowed by some of the Ministers, MLA's MP's and Officials and therefore it is proper to clamp the President's Rule in Karnataka," he added.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk D. K. Shivakumar Karnataka President Rule Congress BJP Corruption Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham have kept New Zealand in the hunt at stumps on Day 2 in Kanpur.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement