Christmas Is Here: 10 Quintessential Holiday Recipes We Love

The holiday season is here and no celebration is complete without satisfying our taste buds.

Here we bring to you 10 of our favorite Christmas recipes.

1. Sugar cookies

This recipe has been marks the beginning of the holiday season and have been very popular amongst children over the years. You'll find them in abundant quantities in every bakery down the street, all in beautiful shapes and designs. It also adds to the aesthetic value of the season, filling it with sweetness and laughter.

2. Roast potatoes

December brings along chills, snow and extremely cold weather and roast potatoes have became a part of the tradition rather than just celebration. This delicacy became a part of the Christmas barbeque dinner and has been the most famous dish in the Christmas feast . It is one of the main Christmas delicacies that helps everybody to stay warm during the chill season.

3. Hot Chocolate

With heavy solid food laid on the table, this drink is the most popular along with wine for adults. Belgian and Italian chocolate is melted and poured into hot milk to make it everyone's favorite hot beverage during Christmas. Different variations of hot chocolate like dark and caramel have also been introduced and have become public favorites. Hot chocolate along with marshmallows warms the soul .

4. Turkey

Apart from thanksgiving, Turkey is a Christmas favorite too . Roast turkey has become an essential part of the Christmas feast, making its presence a necessity in the grand feast on Christmas eve. Champagne Turkey is one of the most famous delicacies that are prepared on the holiday and has become a part of every celebration.

5. Stuffing

Stuffing is one of the oldest and classic Christmas delicacies and is considered as one of the essentials in the feast. This sage and onion recipe proves that sometimes the simplest of dishes really turn out to be the best. It is the highlight of any roast dinner. Even though its best to prepare it authentically, but ready to make versions are available in every market.

6. Vine and Raisin Cake

The holiday season is the season of bakery and oven goods, although many types of delicious cakes are baked all over the world, the most authentic or so called Christmas cake is the vine and raisin cake . It takes almost a week to prepare it authentically as the ingredients are fermented . Vine and Raisin cake has become the pioneer of Christmas celebration foods .

7. Christmas Pudding

Christmas pudding is a traditional cherry and chocolate pudding which is usually on the dessert menu at any Christmas party . It is again one of the most traditional and popular Christmas recipes and is everyone's favorite during the feast. It can even be prepared gluten free and the taste remains as delicious as ever .

8. Turkish Delight

These are made with a wide variety of flavors and are the most popular Christmas sweets . These are popularly known as Aplets and Coplets. It also adds to the aesthetic value of the feast and is usually served with hot chocolate or Italian espresso.

9. Cranberry sauce

Every Christmas food goes with cranberry sauce. It's a staple for roasts and Christmas dinner spreads . It is deliciously tart and sweet which is prepared with fresh cranberries and sugar syrup.

10. Cauliflower cheese

Crispy and cheesy, this popular dish also tops favorite lists . Cauliflower cheese is the type of indulgent side dish we like to see on a dinner table during the cold winter months . A classic vegetable dish combining cooked cauliflower florets with a rich and creamy cheese sauce .

(Image Credits- Pixabay)