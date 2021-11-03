Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Crypto Trading In India

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin record high trading volumes, among top 10 tokens in terms of market cap.

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Crypto Trading In India

Trending

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Dominate Crypto Trading In India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T17:36:13+05:30
Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar

More stories from Harsh Kumar
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 5:36 pm

Meme coins such as Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have become very popular in the Indian market in the last six months, according to data from various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shiba Inu, named after a Japanese breed of dog, is a decentralised meme token that was founded in the year 2020 by an anonymous person called Ryoshi. Dogecoin, whose symbol depicts the same dog breed, started off as a joke in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus to make fun of cryptocurrencies at the time.

In the last six months, over $1.2 billion worth Dogecoin has been traded on WazirX. Shiba Inu saw a volume equivalent to $7.5 billion. In comparison, Bitcoin’s volume has been worth $13.8 billion and Ether has been $287 million, according to data shared by Nischal Shetty, founder and chief executive officer CEO at WazirX and member, Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC).

Similarly, Dogecoin contributed 13.76 per cent to CoinSwitch Kuber’s overall trading volume, followed by Ethereum at 6.06 per cent and Bitcoin at 6.04 per cent, the cryptocurrency exchange told Outlook Money. Shiba Inu is not listed on CoinSwitch Kuber yet.

According to Coinmarketcap.com, Dogecoin ranks ninth in terms of market capitalisation at $36,485,655,324 and Shiba Inu is at No. 10 with a market cap of $35,884,023,792, on November 3, at the time of writing the article. These two meme cryptocurrencies have been swapping places in rankings quite frequently since last week.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

At the time of writing this article on November 3, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00006394, while Dogecoin was at $0.2732, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Should You Invest?

But should this lead you to invest in them? “It’s too early to comment on the utility and promise of these meme coins. Dogecoin mania is driven entirely by Musk’s whims and fancies. Shiba Inu is touted as ‘The Dogecoin Killer’ by Shiba Army fans. The price duel between these two dog-themed coins is nothing more than a fun spectacle for retail investors who are in this game just for fun,” says Sharat Chandra, a blockchain and emerging tech evangelist.

“Choosing which cryptocurrency to invest in has logically similar criteria as choosing which stock to invest in. While use case, adoption, community, and other fundamental factors are very important, in the short term, traders are more driven by momentum and sentiment. What we are seeing presently in the case of Shiba Inu is that demand is driven almost exclusively by sentiment and detached from fundamentals. Dogecoin is different, as some people are expecting it to develop valuable use cases based on its high degree of adoption,” says Ajeet Khurana, an advisor to crypto projects worldwide.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and there are risks of fraud that you may face while investing. It is important to fully understand what you are investing in and do through research.

Tags

Harsh Kumar Shiba Inu Dogecoin Cryptocurrency In India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Govt Releases GST Compensation Worth Rs 17,000 Crore To States

Govt Releases GST Compensation Worth Rs 17,000 Crore To States

Government Of Ghana Completes Takeover Of AirtelTigo

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Asks Officials To Be Vigilant About Cartelisation In Govt E-Marketplace

Hindalco Industries To Acquire Polycab-Subsidary Ryker Base For Rs 323 Crore

Kalyan Jewellers Records Higher Footfalls And Robust Revenue Growth On Dhanteras

Maruti Suzuki Sales Fell, Tata Motors Sales Spike On Dhanteras

Trent Ltd Shares Jump Over 9% After Q2 Earnings. Should You Invest?

StashFin Appoints Atul Lamba As Senior VP Of Channel Sales & Distribution

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from Business

India's Services Sector Activity Expands At Fastest Pace in 10.5 Years In Oct: PMI

India's Services Sector Activity Expands At Fastest Pace in 10.5 Years In Oct: PMI

Don’t Miss! These Are The Stocks That Will Make Your Diwali Brighter

Don’t Miss! These Are The Stocks That Will Make Your Diwali Brighter

SBI Q2 Earnings: Check What Brokerage Houses Say Ahead Of Its Results Today

SBI Q2 Earnings: Check What Brokerage Houses Say Ahead Of Its Results Today

Sensex Rises Over 250 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By L&T, NTPC, SBI, Others

Sensex Rises Over 250 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By L&T, NTPC, SBI, Others

Read More from Outlook

Covaxin: WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status For Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine

Covaxin: WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status For Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine

Outlook Web Desk / The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on October 26 had sought 'additional clarifications' from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final 'risk-benefit assessment' for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

Five Reasons To Take A Relook At National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET)

Five Reasons To Take A Relook At National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET)

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination Record

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination Record

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Advertisement