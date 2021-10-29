Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Sensex Plunges Over 700 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Induslnd Bank, Kotak Bank, More

The 30-share index was trading 704.22 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 59,280.48 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 181.70 points or 1.02 per cent to 17,675.55.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T10:32:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:32 am

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked over 700 points in early trade on Friday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins ad ICICI Bank amid persistent foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 704.22 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 59,280.48 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 181.70 points or 1.02 per cent to 17,675.55.

Top Losers

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Top Gainers

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Titan, ITC and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index tanked 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 59,984.70, while Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,818.51 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

With Nifty moving below the 20-Day Moving Average, the market has turned distinctly weak. The major drag on the market now is the sustained FII selling, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

This comes after foreign brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS downgraded India on excessive valuations. "When smart money selling turns aggressive, retail exuberance would be overwhelmed. This is happening now," he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.27 per cent to $83.89 per barrel.

Analysts View

Saurabh Jain, Assistant Vice President at SMC Securities: Yesterday, there was some exuberance in terms of valuations in certain pockets of the market. In some pockets, there was still money to be made, which will see some sectoral churn. The broader markets too were under selling pressure with BSE midcap and smallcap indices down about 1.5 Per Cent.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, had said: “We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the market where Nifty has slipped below its 20-DMA that has opened the door for further downside where rising 50-DMA will be the next support level that may coincide with gap area around 17650 level while below this, 17450-17250 will be the next support zone. On the upside, 18150-18300 has become an immediate supply zone."

(With PTI Inputs)

