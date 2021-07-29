July 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Sensex Jumps 209 Points; Nifty Ends Above 15,750

Sensex Jumps 209 Points; Nifty Ends Above 15,750

The 30-share BSE index climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,778.45.

PTI 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:25 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sensex Jumps 209 Points; Nifty Ends Above 15,750
Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the top gainers, while Maruti, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and ITC were among the laggards
Representational Image
Sensex Jumps 209 Points; Nifty Ends Above 15,750
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T16:25:18+05:30
Also read

Snapping its three-session losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rose 209 points on Thursday following gains in Tata Steel, SBI and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 209.36 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.05 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,778.45.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Maruti, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and ITC were among the laggards.

"Domestic equites recovered as positive global cues and strong buying in metal and IT stocks supported markets," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, short-covering in select heavyweights also aided rebound. Auto, FMCG and pharma remained sluggish, while most key sectoral indices traded in green.

Notably, strong buying was seen in quality mid-cap and small-cap stocks after the recent fall, while volatility index contracted by 5 per cent, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.43 per cent to USD 74.19 per barrel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To 74.25 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Binod Modi Mumbai Stock Nifty Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE SBI Equity Investors Tata Steel Market ITC Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos