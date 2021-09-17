Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's

Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's

According to the ratings agency, data consumption would continue to grow with increased transition to remote working and online transactions - this would help telcos' strengthen their earnings and cash flow

Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's

Trending

Reform Package: A Positive Bet To Revamp Telecos Biz, Says Moody's
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T14:32:49+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 2:32 pm

Credit Agency Moody's says the recent telecom sector reforms would help sustain Telecom businesses in the country and is credit  positive for operators, such as Airtel and Jio. It provides support for enabling a 3+1 players structure.

The revision in the AGR definition to exclude non-telecom revenue would boost sectorwide EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) as it would reduce license fees paid by the players. In its latest report, the ratings agency states the moves would help free up cash flow for reinvestment, pave the way for further in next-generation technologies and support a three private plus one state-owned telecome operational structure. 

It noted that Bharti Airtel's leverage is improving since the last 12 months backed by better profitability of its core mobile services business in India and capital interventions. "Should Bharti opt for the moratorium on payments for past spectrum purchases and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) statutory fees, we expect this could free up around Rs 120 billion-Rs 130 billion (Rs 12,000-13,000 crore) of cash flow annually, which could be used to reduce debt further," it said.

For Reliance, the report says the abolition of spectrum usage charge (SUC) for spectrum would help make them more profitable. The extension of moratorium on payments would additionally help improve its cash flow generation and further liquidity. "That said, we expect RIL's earnings from its digital services segment to grow over the next 12-18 months on the back of a further ramp up of its home and enterprise broadband services," it wrote.

The ratings agency also said with an increased shift to online transactions and remote working, data consumption would be higher and in turn help telecos spike their earnings and cash flow. 

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Business Team Moody's Moody's Analytics Telecom India Bharti Airtel Idea Cellular Vodafone Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

US Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low

US Unemployment Claims Rise After Hitting Pandemic Low

World Shares Advance On Mixed Economic Data

China Sets Up Platform To Police Gaming Firm Violations

IIFL Home Finance Signs Pact With PNB For Co-Lending

GST Council Meet: No Video Conferencing Provision, All States Except Gujarat Present

Banks Cut Home Loan Rates To Capatlise On Spendings During Festive Season

In 2 Days, The Company Has Done Over Rs 1,100 Crores In Scooter Sales: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

Sansera Engineering IPO Receives 11.47 Times Subscription On Closing Day Of Offer

World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities

World Bank To Discontinue Doing Business Report After Reviewing Data Irregularities

Paras Defence IPO To Open For Subscription On 21 Sept, Price Band Fixed At Rs 165-175

Paras Defence IPO To Open For Subscription On 21 Sept, Price Band Fixed At Rs 165-175

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Head GST Meet Today

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Head GST Meet Today

Read More from Outlook

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Class Of The Future: India On Way To Become A Global Education Hub?

Lola Nayar / India is emerging as a global hub of education and going forward will see higher enrolment than the present with even the government taking measures to improve infrastructure.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement