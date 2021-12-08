Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

Among other major developments, RBI proposed to enable an 'on-device' wallet in UPI applications to make small value transactions simpler and convenient.

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users

Trending

RBI Proposes Launch Of UPI-Based Payment Products For Feature Phone Users
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T13:08:54+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 1:08 pm

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday proposed to launch UPI-based payment products for feature phone users. The apex bank chief said that the innovation would leverage products from the RBI's Regulatory Sandbox on Retail Payments. Additionally, the RBI chief proposed to enable a mechanism of 'on-device' wallet in UPI applications. This, he stated, would make the process flow for small-value transactions simpler.

He also proposed to raise the transaction limit for payments through UPI for the apex banker's Retail Direct Scheme for investment in G-Secs from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Das highlighted concerns related to the reasonableness of various charges incurred by customers for digital payments via credit cards, debit cards, prepaid payment instruments, UPI, among others. "It is proposed to release a discussion paper on various charges in the payment system to have a holistic view of the issues involved and possible approaches to mitigating the concerns so as to make digital transactions more affordable," the Governor mentioned.

The government has been pushing the use of digital transactions in India since demonetisation in 2016. UPI transaction value crossed Rs 6 lakh crore in July 2021 and Rs 7 lakh crore in October this year. In November, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) increased the cap for Meta (previously Facebook)-owned WhatsApp to allow 40 million users on its UPI platform, up from 20 million earlier.

"This move will permit UPI-based products to be available on feature phones and make an internet-free UPI payments system achievable in the future. This breakthrough will expand the penetration of digital payments across the country while also creating several new business opportunities in regions where they were previously inaccessible," Sunit Gajbhiye, founder and chief business officer of Financepeer, tells Outlook Money.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The RBI Governor read out the Monetary Policy Statement on Wednesday. The repo rate was kept unchanged for the ninth consecutive instance at 4 per cent. MSF and bank rate, too, were kept unchanged at 4.25 per cent.

The reverse repo rate, too, was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

(With Inputs from Harsh Kumar)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reserve bank Of India UPI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Fitch Cuts India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.4% For FY22

Fitch Cuts India's Economic Growth Forecast To 8.4% For FY22

World Inequality Report 2022: Women’s Share In Labour Income Globally Less Than 35%, From 30% In 1990

Chip Shortage And The Future Of Indian Auto Industry

ArchAngel Token Gains Over 15,000%, Bitcoin Above $50,000

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4 Per Cent: RBI Gov

Pre-Market Report: RBI's Monetary Policy Announcement, Focus On RIL, Hindustan Zinc And SpiceJet

Ethereum Price Rises Over 10%, Upcoming Indian Crypto Bill May Send Violators To Jail

RBI Rate Change: Consumers Caught Between Inflation and High Rates

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Reliance Industries Ink $2 Billion JV With Abu Dhabi Chemicals

Reliance Industries Ink $2 Billion JV With Abu Dhabi Chemicals

RBI Tanks Up On Gold, Decline In Major Currencies Continues

RBI Tanks Up On Gold, Decline In Major Currencies Continues

Madras HC Stays Winding Up Order, Asks To Pay $5 Million In 2 Weeks: SpiceJet

Madras HC Stays Winding Up Order, Asks To Pay $5 Million In 2 Weeks: SpiceJet

RateGain IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1. Should You Buy? Know Brokerage Houses View

RateGain IPO Subscribed 34% On Day 1. Should You Buy? Know Brokerage Houses View

Read More from Outlook

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy bow in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement