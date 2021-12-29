Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
ProShares Prepares To Launch Metaverse ETF; Solana Falls Over 8%

Bitcoin price fell by 2.21 per cent in the last 24 hours, whereas Solana was down by more than 8.70 per cent, according to coinmarketcap data.

2021-12-29T19:00:58+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 7:00 pm

Recently, ProShares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch their exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will focus on the metaverse.

In a filing on Wednesday, ProShares mentioned that the “Metaverse Theme ETF” would track the performance of the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, which will keep track of companies which are exposed to the metaverse industry.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.21 per cent and was trading at $47,667.36 at 5:30 pm IST, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.20 per cent, up by 0.09 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,793.42, with a fall of 3.29 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down 2.83 per cent over the same period and was trading at $535.98. Solana (SOL) fell by 8.74 per cent to $175.50 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 6.67 per cent to $1.41. 

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have been witnessing a price fall in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin was down by 4.75 per cent while trading at $0.1731 at 5:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 4.75 per cent and was trading at $0.00003528, Dogelon Mars fell by 7.71 per cent and was trading at $0.00000151, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03962 and recorded a fall of 5.42 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.24 trillion, registering a decrease of 2.97 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $94.59 billion, down by 5.84 per cent.

Zionomics (ZIOX) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 157.05 per cent; it was trading at $0.8706 at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, CryptoMafia ($CMF) witnessed maximum loss, falling 100.00 per cent; it was trading at $0.000000006802.

Latest Update 

DeBank, a cryptocurrency wallet focused on decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions has announced to close new funding led by major venture capital firm Sequoia China on Twitter. 

"We've just closed a $25M equity round at a valuation of $200M. This round is led by Sequoia China, followed by Dragonfly, Hash Global, Youbi and other angel investors, along with strategic investments from Coinbase Venture, Crypto.com, Circle, and Ledger, " DeBank tweeted. 

Outlook Money Team Bitcoin / Digital Currency ETFs Cryptocurrency Business Crypto
