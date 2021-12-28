Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall; Binance Registers In Canada

Bitcoin trades below $50,000 mark, Ethereum loses value by 2.96 per cent. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were in the red, while Binance Coin was marginally up.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall; Binance Registers In Canada

Trending

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall; Binance Registers In Canada
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T10:23:18+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:23 am

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, major cryptocurrencies took a hit. Most of them were trading in the red and the overall crypto market cap was $2.39 trillion, down 2.33 per cent. Investors were seen taking some money off the table, which is evident by the fact that trading volume over the past 24 hours increased by 17.39 per cent to $87.55 billion while prices remained subdued.

In yet another positive development for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance has successfully incorporated a new company ‘Binance Canada Capital Markets Inc’ and registered with Canada’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) and also with AML which is Canada’s Anti Money Laundering and Anti-terrorism financing regulator, tweeted Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, reported coindesk.

The bears have managed to bring back the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, below the $50,000 mark to $49,692.17, indicating a decrease in price by 2.34 per centat 8.39 am. Coinmarketcap data also showed that its rival Ethereum was also not immune to this broad market-based sell-off. It was trading with a loss of 2.96 per cent at $3,956.18. Ethereum’s trading volume, however, surged by 23.70 per cent at $12,648,959,617 at 8.47 am.

The sovereign supply of Bitcoin, which is the total coins held outside of exchange reserves, reached an all-time high which usually occurs during a Bitcoin bear market, but hints at coin redistribution from the weaker to the stronger in the long term,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and co-founder, Bitbns.

Cardano (ADA) is up by 1.24 per cent at $1.48. Algorand, which is known as the Ethereum killer, was down by 2.73 per cent at $1.56; its market cap now stands at $9,889,372,525.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Among other major coins, Binance Coin (BNB) is marginally up by 0.44 per cent at $549.73, despite several positive developments regarding its crypto exchange operations, while Solana (SOL) crashed by 5.01 per cent to trade at $188.59.

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading with a loss of 5.58 per cent at $0.1801. Its trading volume, however, surged by 29.21 per cent at $798,660,863 in the last 24 hours. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down by 4.54 per cent at $0.00003686. 

ELON is trading with a minor loss of 0.02 per cent at $0.000001642. Floki Inu is, however, down by 9.01 per cent at $0.0001192. Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is trading with a loss of 2.30 per cent at $0.04264.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) saw its trading volume spike by 91.43 per cent at $306,496,286. At 8.47am, YFI was trading with a loss of 2.57 per cent at $30,379.18.

Latest Updates

United Kingdom-based crypto miner ARGO saw its profit rise by a record margin despite a volatile trading year for Bitcoin. Peter Wall, CEO of ARGO was quoted as saying in a recent interview, “We see everything maturing so quickly you know, not just the capital markets but the regulators are taking the space more seriously,” reported thebharatexpressnews.com.

Ray Dalio, a prominent figure among the investment community and founder of Bridgewater Associates was quoted as saying in an interview about Bitcoin, “It has proven itself. It has not been hacked, it has operated amazingly over 11 years to be probably the most exciting topic among a lot of people.” reported cryptopotato.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

ITC Commissions First Offsite Solar Plant In Tamil Nadu

ITC Commissions First Offsite Solar Plant In Tamil Nadu

Bharti Airtel, TCS Partner For 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operations

ICICI Securities First Indian Lead Manager To Top Investment Banking Deal Tables: Report

Supriya Lifesciences Makes Stellar Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 55%

Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Fuel Over 400 Point Gain In Sensex; Nifty Above 17,200

Reserve Bank Of India Approves Re-Designation Of Rajiv Anand As Axis Bank Deputy MD

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

AstaGuru’s Modern Indian Art Auction Begins Today

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Medanta Brand Owner Global Health, Veeda Clinical Get Sebi's Nod To Float IPOs

Medanta Brand Owner Global Health, Veeda Clinical Get Sebi's Nod To Float IPOs

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

Rupee Settles 3 Paise Higher At 75 Against US Dollar, Gold Price Rises By Rs 18

Rupee Settles 3 Paise Higher At 75 Against US Dollar, Gold Price Rises By Rs 18

Read More from Outlook

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

NEET Stir: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Returning Their Lab Coats And Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Will Omicron Turn Out Like The Spanish Flu? Will It End Covid-19 Pandemic?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Medical experts say that the currently available evidence shows that Omicron might turn out to be a variant like the Spanish Flu, which will turn the pandemic into an endemic.

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement