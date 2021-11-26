Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Onsurity, a leading tech-enabled employee healthcare platform for emerging businesses, said it has partnered with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to provide a subscription-based healthcare program for employees of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their families.

With this deal, SMEs using Visa cards can now provide a complete bouquet of healthcare and lifecare products from Onsurity to their employees (including contractual staff). These services include personal accident insurance cover up to Rs 3 lakh and group health coverage up to Rs 1 lakh (includes COVID).

Also, about 20 per cent discount on medicines and health check-ups up to 65 per cent are included too apart from an access to top health experts, tele consultation facilities and access to e-pharmacy at discounted rates.

Moreover, this partnership makes these products even more accessible to SMEs. Onsurity can now provide SMEs the option of extending the above benefits to their employees and getting 25 per cent off for the first three months billing and 10 per cent discount on annual billing on their Visa cards.

Commenting on the partnership, Kulin Shah, Co-founder and COO at Onsurity said, the company is elated to work with Visa as it further strengthens the firm’s vision to provide comprehensive affordable healthcare benefits to SMEs.

“With Visa onboard as a partner and their footprint across the globe, we know that we are one step closer to achieving India’s vision of Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manish Daswani, Head – Business Solutions, India and South Asia, Visa said, “Since the pandemic, it has been our focus at Visa to empower 50 million small businesses worldwide. The sector needs bespoke solutions that cater to their unique needs. We are happy to partner with Onsurity to provide SME employees and their families easier access to tailored healthcare plans through their Visa Business cards.”