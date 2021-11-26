Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

With this deal, SMEs using Visa cards can now provide a complete bouquet of healthcare and lifecare products from Onsurity to their employees (including contractual staff).

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Trending

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T12:20:59+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:20 pm

Onsurity, a leading tech-enabled employee healthcare platform for emerging businesses, said it has partnered with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to provide a subscription-based healthcare program for employees of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their families.

With this deal, SMEs using Visa cards can now provide a complete bouquet of healthcare and lifecare products from Onsurity to their employees (including contractual staff). These services include personal accident insurance cover up to Rs 3 lakh and group health coverage up to Rs 1 lakh (includes COVID).

Also, about 20 per cent discount on medicines and health check-ups up to 65 per cent are included too apart from an access to top health experts, tele consultation facilities and access to e-pharmacy at discounted rates.

Moreover, this partnership makes these products even more accessible to SMEs. Onsurity can now provide SMEs the option of extending the above benefits to their employees and getting 25 per cent off for the first three months billing and 10 per cent discount on annual billing on their Visa cards.

Commenting on the partnership, Kulin Shah, Co-founder and COO at Onsurity said, the company is elated to work with Visa as it further strengthens the firm’s vision to provide comprehensive affordable healthcare benefits to SMEs.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“With Visa onboard as a partner and their footprint across the globe, we know that we are one step closer to achieving India’s vision of Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manish Daswani, Head – Business Solutions, India and South Asia, Visa said, “Since the pandemic, it has been our focus at Visa to empower 50 million small businesses worldwide. The sector needs bespoke solutions that cater to their unique needs. We are happy to partner with Onsurity to provide SME employees and their families easier access to tailored healthcare plans through their Visa Business cards.”

 

 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Onsurity Visa Healthcare Insurance Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Tarsons Products Shares List With Nearly 6% Gain. Should You Buy?

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

How Gautam Adani’s Bet On Green Energy Helped Him Overtake Mukesh Ambani In Personal Wealth

Crypto Ban: Experts Say DeFi Cannot Be Shut Down By Governments

Best Stocks For Trading Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Buy For Profitable Gains

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement