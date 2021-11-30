Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that necessary guidelines are being studied on how to deal with crypto-related advertising. Regulators, SEBI & RBI too are working on creating awareness.

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House

Trending

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T14:26:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 2:26 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that there was no decision taken on banning cryptocurrency advertisements. She added that the crypto market is a risky area and of not in a complete regulatory framework. The Finance Minister said the Government is working on a new bill.

According to her, apex banker RBI and markets regulator SEBI were simultaneously working on creating awareness about the risks associated with crypto-trading. She added that existing guidelines are being studied on how to handle crypto-related advertising.

She was replying to questions pertaining to the current state and the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the country during the question hour on the second day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

On Monday, the Finance Minister informed the Lok Sabha that the Government had no plans to accredit Bitcoin as a legal tender in the country.

Further, the minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, on being asked about the status of cryptocurrency trading in the country, elaborated that the government does not collect any information on the trading of the unregulated asset.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

He was asked if the government was aware of the enormous environmental impact associated with mining cryptocurrency, he replied in the negative. The Member of Parliament from Maharajganj (U.P.) was answering queries raised in the lower house on the existing state of cryptocurrency in the country on the first day of the Winter Session.

The Maharajganj MP informed the lower house of the parliament that the government would decide the road ahead with regards to cryptocurrency based on the recommendation of a high-level inter-ministerial committee and the legislative proposal if introduced in the parliament. He told the Lok Sabha that the committee had proposed specific actions including the proposal to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies, except those issued by the state.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Nirmala Sitharaman Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Finance Minister Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Funding Alert: Bessemer Venture Raises $220 Million, Adda247 Bags $20 Million

Funding Alert: Bessemer Venture Raises $220 Million, Adda247 Bags $20 Million

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 530-550 Per Share. Check Details

What Could Be The Economic And Political Cost Of Omicron Spread In India?

Go Fashion Makes Dream Market Debut, Shares List At 91% Premium, Should You Buy?

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, SBI, More Among Top Gainers

Shiba Inu Rises Over 20%, Omicron Coin Up 945% After WHO Declares New Covid Variant

Asia Shares Mixed As Investors Weigh Omicron Economic Risks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Go Fashion To Make Market Debut Today. Here Is What Analysts Are Saying

Go Fashion To Make Market Debut Today. Here Is What Analysts Are Saying

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

Star Health IPO To Open Today, Company Raises Rs 3,217 Crore. Should You Buy?

Star Health IPO To Open Today, Company Raises Rs 3,217 Crore. Should You Buy?

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

Jayanta Oinam / Indian Premier League franchises will submit the list of players retained for the 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 30).

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

Advertisement