Labour Ministry Hikes Minimum Wages For Workers Employed In Central Sphere, Effective Oct 1

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupendar Yadav announced that the government revised the minimum wages or the variable dearness allowance for 1.5 workers employed in the central sphere across the country.

The hike would be effective from October 1.

Happy to inform that the @LabourMinistry has revised minimum wages (variable dearness allowance) applicable for scheduled employment in the central sphere. The hike, which will be effective from October 1, will benefit about 1.5 crore workers. pic.twitter.com/oOGFwYJ32u — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 29, 2021

The rates for scheduled employment in the central sphere are applicable to establishments under the purview of the central government. They include railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government.

Chief Labour Commissioner D.P.S. Negi pointed out that the variable dearness allowance pertaining to employment under the central government's purview is revised twice a year on the first day of April and October.

These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

"At a time when the country is struggling with COVID-19 pandemic, in a major relief to a different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from October 1, 2021," the Ministry's statement read.

The variable dearness allowance is revised taking into the average consumer price index for industrial workers. The index is compiled and prepared by the Labour Bureau. The average consumer price index for industrial workers from January to June 2021 was computed as the basis for the latest revision in variable dearness allowance.

The Labour Minister pointed out the move was in line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

(With inputs from PTI)