June 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Increase In Demand In US Surges China Trade by 28%

Increase In Demand In US Surges China Trade by 28%

China's trade surplus in May was $45.53 billion, down 26.5% from a year earlier

Associated Press (AP) 07 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:05 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Increase In Demand In US Surges China Trade by 28%
China exports surged by 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the US and other markets which are recovering post pandemic
Representational Image
Increase In Demand In US Surges China Trade by 28%
outlookindia.com
2021-06-07T11:05:27+05:30
Also read

China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the US and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump.

China has led the global recovery from the pandemic, which is still raging in many parts of the globe but receding in places where vaccinations have been widely deployed.

Customs data released Monday showed total exports climbed 40% in the first five months of the year from a year earlier. They were up 29% from the same period in 2019.

The boost from last year's slump is fading, however, and the $263.9 billion in Chinese exports in May was about level with the previous month. China's imports of $218.4 billion in May were 1.2% lower than in April.

China's trade surplus in May was $45.53 billion, down 26.5% from a year earlier.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CBDT To Soon Launch New Income Tax E-Filing Website: All You Need To Know

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Beijing Trade Exports Imports Demand Pandemic Vaccination Business International

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos