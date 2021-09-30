Forex Reserves Rise By $34.1 Billion In April-June Quarter: RBI Data

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $34.1 billion in nominal terms inclusive of valuation effects in the April-June quarter this year, according to RBI data released on Thursday. It had increased by $27.9 billion in nominal terms in the year ago period.

The valuation effects, reflecting the depreciation of the US dollar against major currencies and increase in gold prices, amounted to US$ 2.2 billion during April-June 2021 as compared with US$ 8.0 billion during the same period, last year.

On the balance of payment basis, excluding valuation effects, forex reserves rose by $31.9 billion in the June-end quarter compared to $19.8 billion in the year-ago period.



The current account balance recorded a surplus of $6.5 billion for the same period compared to a surplus of $19.1 billion recorded last year.