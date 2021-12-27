Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has launched his NFT collection on Monday, December 27, in partnership with Colexion, a digital collectables website to share some of the best moments of his career with his fans, PTI reported.

"NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world, " PTI quoted Singh.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.45 per cent and was trading at $50,788.39 at 04:30 pm IST, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.11 per cent, down by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,068.08, with a rise of 0.39 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 0.45 per cent over the same period and was trading at $548.26. Solana (SOL) rose by 2.19 per cent to $201.21 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 8.95 per cent to $1.58.

Meme Coins

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) witnessed a price rise in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was up by 0.15 per cent while trading at $0.1899 at 04:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was also up by 1.98 per cent and was trading at $0.00003826, Dogelon Mars rose by 6.35 per cent and was trading at $0.000001715, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04318 and recorded a rise of 2.33 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.39 trillion, registering an increase of 1.44 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $73.96 billion, down by 2.20 per cent.

KickToken (KICK) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 631.57 per cent; it was trading at $0.02681 at 04:30 pm. On the other hand, RailNode (TRAIN) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.26 per cent; it was trading at $0.04578.

Latest Updates

Bahrain has become the first Middle East-North Africa country to allow Binance to establish itself as a crypto-asset service provider, coindesk.com reported.

Meanwhile Hyderabad's Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and Special Investigation Team) Shikha Goel has warned crypto investors in India to strongly refrain from transferring assets into unknown, unauthorised wallets. Goel was speaking at an awareness programme hosted by Hyderabad Police on December 26.