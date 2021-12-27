Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin price rose by 1.45 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum was up by 0.39 per cent, according to coinmarketcap data.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Trending

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T19:30:07+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 7:30 pm

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has launched his NFT collection on Monday, December 27, in partnership with Colexion, a digital collectables website to share some of the best moments of his career with his fans, PTI reported.

"NFTs in cricket are allowing us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion to share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar for us to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world, " PTI quoted Singh.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.45 per cent and was trading at $50,788.39 at 04:30 pm IST, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.11 per cent, down by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,068.08, with a rise of 0.39 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 0.45 per cent over the same period and was trading at $548.26. Solana (SOL) rose by 2.19 per cent to $201.21 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 8.95 per cent to $1.58.

Meme Coins

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

All major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) witnessed a price rise in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was up by 0.15 per cent while trading at $0.1899 at 04:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was also up by 1.98 per cent and was trading at $0.00003826, Dogelon Mars rose by 6.35 per cent and was trading at $0.000001715, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04318 and recorded a rise of 2.33 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.39 trillion, registering an increase of 1.44 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $73.96 billion, down by 2.20 per cent.

KickToken (KICK) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 631.57 per cent; it was trading at $0.02681 at 04:30 pm. On the other hand, RailNode (TRAIN) witnessed maximum loss, falling 99.26 per cent; it was trading at $0.04578.

Latest Updates

Bahrain has become the first Middle East-North Africa country to allow Binance to establish itself as a crypto-asset service provider, coindesk.com reported.

Meanwhile Hyderabad's Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and Special Investigation Team) Shikha Goel has warned crypto investors in India to strongly refrain from transferring assets into unknown, unauthorised wallets. Goel was speaking at an awareness programme hosted by Hyderabad Police on December 26.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency bitcoin, cryptocurrency Ethereum crypto currency, bitcoin, digital currency Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

AstaGuru’s Upcoming Modern Indian Art Auction Begins Today

AstaGuru’s Upcoming Modern Indian Art Auction Begins Today

Medanta Brand Owner Global Health, Veeda Clinical Get Sebi's Nod To Float IPOs

Shriram Automall Partners With Ashok Leyland To Launch Used Commercial Vehicle Biz

Home Healthcare Startup Zorgers Bags Angel Funding From Ritu Marya Family Office

Rupee Settles 3 Paise Higher At 75 Against US Dollar, Gold Price Rises By Rs 18

Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Dr.Reddy’s Share Gains As Sensex Ends 295.93 Points Higher

HP Adhesives Shares Surge 16% On Market Debut. Should You Buy?

Economy 2022: Inflation Woes To Ease On Better Production, Economic Recovery

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

Read More from Outlook

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech on Christmas, PM Modi added that the vaccination for children will reduce their worries of going to schools and boost the fight against the pandemic.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement