Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

Fair trade regulator CCI on Friday ordered a probe against Google for its alleged abuse of dominant position.

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

Trending

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T12:00:05+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:00 pm

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Friday ordered a probe against Google for its alleged abuse of dominant position.

"In a well-functioning democracy, the critical role played by news media cannot be undermined, and it needs to be ensured that digital gatekeeper firms do not abuse their dominant position to harm the competitive process of determining a fair distribution of revenue amongst all stakeholders," CCI said.

It added that the Commission is of prima facie view that Google has violated provisions of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 which pertains to abuse of dominant position.

The order came on a complaint filed by the Digital News Publishers Association, which is a private company that promotes and secures interest of digital news publishers.

It had filed complaint against Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google India Private Ltd and Google Ireland Ltd.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The association said that the majority of the traffic on news websites comes from online search engines and Google is claimed to be the most dominant search engine.


It said that more than 50 per cent of the total traffic on the news websites is routed through Google and being the dominant player, Google, by way of its algorithms, determines which news website gets discovered via search.

Besides, Google is the major stakeholder in the digital advertising space and it unilaterally decides the amount to be paid to the publishers for the content created by them, as well as the terms on which the aforesaid amounts have to be paid.

It further said that the members of the association have to suffer a loss of advertising revenues and the inability to bargain a fair share in the value chain of news dissemination, despite working and generating credible news.

It said that there is lack of transparency in online digital advertising intermediation services, which makes it difficult for publishers to audit and verify the ad revenue generated on their websites.

"No doubt, Google, being the gateway, generates substantial traffic for news publishers, but at the same time, the bargaining power imbalance and denial of fair share in the advertising revenue, as alleged by the Informant, merit detailed investigation," the Commission said.

As per the regulator, it needs to be examined if Google imposes any discriminatory condition or price on various news publishers.

Google has unilaterally decided not to pay the publishers of news for the snippets used by them in search engine results.

It needs to be examined whether the use of news snippets by Google is a result of bargaining power imbalance between Google on the one hand and news publishers on the other, and whether it affects the referral traffic to news publisher websites, and thus, their monetization abilities.

In France and Australia, Google has been asked to enter into good faith negotiation with news publishers for paid licensing of content to address the bargaining power imbalance between the two and the resultant imposition of unfair conditions by Google, CCI noted.

The regulator has directed its investigation arm, the director-general (DG), to cause an investigation into the matter and submit the investigation report within 60 days.

It added that "nothing stated in this order shall be tantamount to a final expression of opinion on the merits of the case, and the DG shall conduct the investigation without being swayed in any manner whatsoever by the observations made herein". PTI SRS HRS
hrs

Tags

PTI Google Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

Hero MotoCorp Appoints Arun Jaura as CTO; Chief Compliance Officer Neerja Sharma Resigns

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

Biden's Economic Challenge: Finding Workers And Goods

Amansa Holdings Sells Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Worth Rs 351 Crore

USFDA Rejects Biocon, Viatris Application For Insulin Aspart

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Business

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement