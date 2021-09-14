Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Ami Organics Makes A Strong Debut, Share List At 49% Premium

The stock made its debut at Rs 902, registering a gain of 47.86 percent from its issue price on the BSE. It then jumped 52.29 percent to Rs 929.

2021-09-14T12:57:50+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 12:57 pm

Shares of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics Ltd on Tuesday listed with a huge premium of over 49 percent against its issue price of Rs 610.

The stock made its debut at Rs 902, registering a gain of 47.86 percent from its issue price on the BSE. It then jumped 52.29 percent to Rs 929.

At the NSE, the specialty chemicals maker got listed at Rs 910, reflecting a premium of 49.18 percent.

The Rs 569.63-crore initial public offer of Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times earlier this month Its price range was at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focusing on the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals.

Outlook Business Team New Delhi
