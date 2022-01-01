Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

5 Personal Finance Resolutions For 2022

What are your personal finance resolutions for next year? If you haven’t made them already, here’s a guide to make you and your family financially secure in the new year.

5 Personal Finance Resolutions For 2022

Trending

5 Personal Finance Resolutions For 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T07:48:35+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 7:48 am

A new year means new financial goals. You will feel more at peace all through the year if your finances are under control and planned. You could jot down a few financial goals for the new year which might include plans to reduce your credit card debt intelligently, improving your credit score and creating a personal budget, among others.

People all across the country want to focus on their financial health, as much as physical and mental health, as one influences the other. A lot of you would want to save and invest more in the next one year to secure their future. However, everything starts with first assessing your financial situation and goals, and then acting upon it.

Here are the top 5 financial resolutions you should make this new year:

Set Goals With Reasonable Return Expectations

At times we tend to have unreasonable expectations and we would be more tempted to do so than ever before as the market returns were good last year. But that may not always be true. List down your short- and long-term goals and align them with your return expectations. For example, for short-term goals, you may invest in fixed income instruments which will give you moderate returns, while for long-term goals you may invest in equity and get returns that beat inflation.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Update Your Budget

Having a monthly family budget is always handy. It can actually help plan in a better way. “Failing to plan is equal to planning to fail so it is always better to sit with the family and plan the monthly budget in detail. Also just to add on, making the budget is the first part, the more important thing is to track it and to ensure that we stick to it,” says Anant Ladha, founder, Invest Aaj For Kal, a financial planning firm. Only when you have a budget and stick to it will you be able to save a part of the income.

Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt Entirely

You are not the only one struggling with credit card debt. Think of an intelligent strategy to pay off all your credit card debt with minimum interest within a short period in the next one year. Remember if you manage to create a surplus as mentioned previously, you can use it to pay off your credit debt.

Secure Your Family By Buying Term And Health Insurance

We always feel that we don’t need sufficient insurance, until it is too late. So it’s better to have sufficient insurance cover well in advance. “Term cover can be 10 times your annual income and the health sum insured can vary from 10 per cent to 25 per cent of your annual income, depending on your personal finances,” says Ladha. Also remember to read the fine print and take note of exclusions.

Invest Regularly Irrespective Of Market Volatility

Volatility is part of the game. Invest regularly to get good returns over a long period of time. “At times it may appear that the market has not delivered good returns over five days or three months. During such times, always zoom out and see what market has done in five years or 30 years,” adds Ladha.

Having said that, good financial planning can go a long way in providing you with peace of mind. It is recommended that you take financial advice from a professional financial planner.

Tags

Meghna Maiti financial planning Personal Finance Tips Health Insurance Credit Card Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Financial Inclusion Will Continue To Be A Key Focus in 2022

Financial Inclusion Will Continue To Be A Key Focus in 2022

Bitcoin Was The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter in 2021; Dogecoin Stood Second In Top 10 List

Interest Rate of Small Savings Schemes to remain unchanged till March 31, 2022

Funding Alert: WallMantra Raises Rs 2 Crore, Neo-bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore

GST Council Defers Implementation Of Rate Hike In Textiles To 12%

2021: The Year Of IPOs

Yearender 2021: Major NFTs That Hit The Market In 2021

Sensex Ends 460 Points Higher. Hindalco Industries, Titan Among Top Gainers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

Aditya Birla Health Insurance GWP Jumps 39% To Rs 764 Crore In H1 FY22

Aditya Birla Health Insurance GWP Jumps 39% To Rs 764 Crore In H1 FY22

Fitbit Charge 5 Review: This New-look Band Nails The Basics

Fitbit Charge 5 Review: This New-look Band Nails The Basics

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Appoints Baldev Prakash As MD, CEO

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Appoints Baldev Prakash As MD, CEO

CMS Info Systems Shares List With 2% Premium. Know Analysts View Before You Buy

CMS Info Systems Shares List With 2% Premium. Know Analysts View Before You Buy

Read More from Outlook

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business,Tech, Sports And Movies This Year

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business,Tech, Sports And Movies This Year

Priyam Shukla / As we enter 2022, a new year, with a hope of normalcy, let's take a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to shape year ahead.

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Arundhathi Subramaniam / How will the world end? With a whimper, as Eliott predicted? Or in a yawn, as Pope said it would.

KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs, Injured Rohit Sharma Misses Out On SA Tour; Bumrah Vice-Captain

KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs, Injured Rohit Sharma Misses Out On SA Tour; Bumrah Vice-Captain

Jayanta Oinam / India will play a three-match ODI series against South Africa after the ongoing Test series.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

Advertisement