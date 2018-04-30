BMW G 310 R Launching Soon

A lot of enthusiasts among us have been patiently waiting for the BMW G 310 R entry level naked roadster since the time it was globally unveiled in 2015 at EICMA Motor Show. More interesting for us was the news that BMW would be manufacturing the bikes in India, in Chennai. That would mean a competitive pricing. Sources close to the brand have revealed that BMW Motorrad India will launch not just the G 310 R in India but also the G 310 GS ADV bike.

Our sources quote the pricing to be close to Rs 3 lakh. That’s Rs 1 lakh more than the TVS Apache RR310, which shares its engine and underpinnings with the BMW. The premium pricing could be BMW wanting to position the G 310 R as a premium product. The G 310 GS, on the other hand, might be heftier by 50k.

The BMW G 310 R is designed as a naked streetfighter and shares a significant resemblance with its bigger sibling, the BMW S1000R. It sports wide handlebars and centre-set footpegs for a more comfortable riding posture. The overall styling isn’t as aggressive as, say, the KTM RC390, and will appeal to the masses.

As mentioned earlier, the BMW G 310 GS is a more adventurous sibling of the G 310 R, with longer travel suspension and 19-inch wheels. The styling of the motorcycle is also based on the higher-displacement GS bikes, with its stubby front beak, radiator shrouds, headlamp cowl and tank design.

Both the motorcycles are powered by the same 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces 35PS of power and 28Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox.

While it's good that the long-delayed bikes are finally get launched, we can’t help but think the reported prices are tad too high, considering the competition KTM offers. However, BMW’s badge does offer a sense of quality product, something many enthusiasts wouldn’t mind paying extra for.

