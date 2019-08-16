Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: Power, Fuel Efficiency and Dimensions Compared

Kia is all set to launch the Seltos in India. While the prices are yet to be announced, the carmaker has already revealed details of the compact SUV. Earlier, we had compared the Seltos to its direct rivals - the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S Cross and the Renault Duster. Now, let’s see how it fares against some similarly priced mid-size SUVs - the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.

Dimensions:



Longest: MG Hector

Widest: Tata Harrier

Height: MG Hector

Longest Wheelbase: MG Hector

Highest Boot Space: MG Hector

The Seltos is the smallest car here in all dimensions, which is not surprising since is a compact SUV while the other two are mid-size SUVs.

Engines:

Petrol:

Since the Harrier is not available with a petrol engine we will only compare these two SUVs here.

Most Powerful: MG Hector

Torquiest: MG Hector

Most Frugal: Kia Seltos 1.5-litre petrol

Where the Seltos comes with two petrol engines, the Hector gets a single petrol unit. However, the Hector comes with an optional 48V hybrid system with the petrol engine that helps its fuel economy.



As far as transmission options are concerned, both the cars get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this both, carmakers also offer automatic transmissions. Kia offers two automatic transmission options with the Seltos petrol - where the 1.5-litre unit can be had with a CVT, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol is coupled to a 7-speed DCT. MG, on the other hand, offers only a 6-speed DCT on the Hector and that too is limited to the non-hybrid variant only.

Diesel:

Most Powerful: MG Hector

Torquiest: MG Hector and Tata Harrier

Most Frugal: Kia Seltos

Both MG Hector and the Tata Harrier are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine while the Kia Seltos comes with a 1.5-litre unit. All these engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. It's only the Seltos that gets the option of an automatic gearbox with the diesel engine. It gets a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Prices:

Kia will announce the prices of the Seltos on 22 August 2019. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

