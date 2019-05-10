Aprilia Storm 125 Arrives At Dealerships; Prices Revealed

It is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Pune).

Misses out on disc brakes and windshield, seen on the show scooter at Auto Expo 2018.

Gets 12-inch rims and chunky tread pattern tyres.

Currently only a drum brake version is available.

Aprilia has once again managed to deliver an aspirational product at a reasonably affordable price in the form of the new Storm 125 which is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Pune). The new scooter has started arriving at dealerships and sports a few changes compared to the scooter shown at Auto Expo 2018.

Given that it has to be cost effective, the Storm 125 gets front drum brakes and not a disc like the scooter at the Expo. Presence of CBS is but obvious. It does continue to run on 12-inch rims shod in Vee Rubber tyres with a chunky tread pattern.

The body panels might seem the same as the SR 125, but the colours come in a matte finish with black monotone graphics. Apart from the pictured yellow colour, Aprilia is also likely to offer the Storm 125 in red and black. The large windshield, which was seen on the Expo model, is not present and could be offered as an accessory.

The motor is touted to run the same state of tune as the SR 125’s, producing 9.5PS and 9.8Nm.

In a way, Aprilia has replicated what KTM did with the 125 Duke. With the price of the SRs increasing over time, the company has come up with a more affordable version, priced at the original launch price of the more powerful scooter. Because if you remember correctly, the SR 150 was first launched in 2016 at Rs 65,000, same as the current Storm 125. Will the Storm manage to make as many waves as the SR 150? Only time will tell.

Source: zigwheels.com