﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  An Electric Bike With 241kmph Top Speed!

An Electric Bike With 241kmph Top Speed!

The Lightning Strike electric motorcycle has a claimed range of 241km

11 March 2019
An Electric Bike With 241kmph Top Speed!
An Electric Bike With 241kmph Top Speed!
outlookindia.com
2019-03-11T15:34:53+0530
  • The Lightning Strike will be unveiled in the US by the end of this month.

  • Will be priced significantly lower than the flagship Lightning LS-218.

  • The Strike has three charging modes: Home Charging, On The Go and Ultra-fast DC

A few months back, we shared a video where the Lightning LS-218 recorded a top speed of 350kmph while strapped to a dyno. You can watch the video here. We know electric vehicles are known for their unparalleled acceleration, but the LS-218 is on another level altogether. The company claims that the LS-218 can go from 160kmph-240kmph in under two seconds! However, Lightning has decided to expand its product lineup by adding another electric bike that is not as fast as the LS-218, or as expensive. Enter the Strike.

The baby LS-218 has a top speed of 241kmph, a range of 241km and can be fully charged within 35 minutes with a DC charger. As per the new teaser, owners can charge the Strike using three different modes -- Home Charging, On The Go and Ultra-fast DC.

Home Charging lets owners charge the Strike in 6-8 hours using a standard 110v power socket. Lighting claims that the second mode will take 2-3 hours to charge on US power outlets. But if you are in a hurry, there’s a Level-3 charging system. The fast charger is capable of giving the e-bike a 160km range in just 20 minutes.

As far as prices are concerned, the Strike doesn’t cost a bomb like the LS-218 that starts from $38,888 (approximately Rs 27.2 lakh). Instead, it starts at Rs $12,998 (around Rs 9 lakh). Although no dates have been finalised, Lightning has confirmed that it will unveil the Strike by the end of this month.

Source: zigwheels.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Bikes Electric Motorcycle Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India-Bound Yamaha MT-15 Teased
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters