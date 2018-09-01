The Website
01 September 2018

Asian Games: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 To Clinch Bronze In Men's Hockey

Outlook Web Bureau
Crowds cheeer as India's team celebrate after scoring a goal during their men's hockey match for bronze against Pakistan at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. India won bronze.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-01T17:51:41+0530

Defending champions India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in a keenly-contested match to bag a consolation bronze medal in the men's hockey competition at the 18th Asian Games on Saturday.

The Indians, who were the pre-tournament favourites being the highest ranked side in the competition, scored through a field goal from Akashdeep Singh (3rd minute) and a penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh (50th).

Pakistan's lone goal came from a counter-attack scored by Muhammad Atiq.

The bronze came as a consolation prize for India after they lost to Malaysia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The end result would be hard for both the Indians and Pakistan to digest as both the countries were eyeing to earn a direct ticket to 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PTI

