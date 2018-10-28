Amit Shah Challenging SC Order, His Speech Exposes Real Hand Behind Violence In Sabarimala: CPI(M)

Related Stories Amit Shah Extends Full Support To Sabarimala Protests, Says Kerala Govt Playing With Fire

The CPI(M) on Sunday accused BJP President Amit Shah of challenging the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimla and said his speech in Kerala on Saturday has exposed who was behind the violence in the temple area.



"Shah has challenged the Supreme Court order on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple and incited his partymen to defy the verdict. In doing so, he has exposed the real hand behind the violent protests against women's entry into Sabarimala," the CPI-M politburo said.



The Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement that such incitement had also led to the "highly condemnable" arson attack on the ashram of Swamy Sandeepananda Giri.



Accusing Shah of blatantly ridiculing the apex court ruling, the CPI-M said it was in keeping with the RSS-BJP's contempt for the Constitution and the Supreme Court.



The CPI-M, which heads the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, also slammed Shah for his threat of ousting the state government if it tried to steamroll the traditions of the Sabarimala temple.



"The threat of toppling the Kerala government if it continues to uphold the Supreme Court judgement is another display of the anti-democratic, authoritarian attitude typical of Amit Shah," the party said.



It said the people of Kerala will reject the "regressive and disruptive " politics of the BJP and RSS.



"The CPI-M will expose throughout the country the anti-women stand of the BJP and its upholding of the patriarchal upper caste order," it said.



Speaking at a public meeting in Kannur, Shah said: "The BJP will take over the protest of the Ayyappa devotees. We will not mind throwing out the government if the Kerala government tries to steamroll the traditions of the Sabarimala temple."



The Kerala government has arrested hundreds in the state who took part in violent protests or stopped a handful of women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala temple.

(IANS)