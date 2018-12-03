﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amarinder Singh A Fatherly Figure, Will Sort Out Issues Myself : Sidhu

Amarinder Singh A Fatherly Figure, Will Sort Out Issues Myself : Sidhu

The controversy erupted when Sidhu in Hyderabad called Congress President Raul Gandhi his "captain" and Amarinder an "Army Captain".

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
Amarinder Singh A Fatherly Figure, Will Sort Out Issues Myself : Sidhu
Twitter/ANI
Amarinder Singh A Fatherly Figure, Will Sort Out Issues Myself : Sidhu
outlookindia.com
2018-12-03T15:18:58+0530
Related Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that Captain Amarinder Singh a "fatherly figure" and “will sort it out myself.”

This came days after Sidhu described Congress President Rahul Gandhi was his "captain" and not the Punjab Chief Minister.  

"You don't wash dirty linen in public. He (Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure. I love him. I respect him. I will sort it out myself," Sidhu told reporters when asked if he will apologize to Amarinder Singh.

The controversy erupted when Sidhu in Hyderabad called Congress President Raul Gandhi his "captain" and Amarinder an "Army Captain". His remarks came a day after he returned from Pakistan after attending the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

After Sidhu's remarks, many Punjab Ministers sought his dismissal from the Punjab government and asked him to apologise to the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh Rajasthan Congress Assembly Elections 2018 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Don’t Disagree With Justice Joseph: Justice Chelameswar On 'Someone From Outside’ Remark
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters