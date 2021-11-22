Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Air pollution: Delhi Lifts Ban On Construction; Call On School Reopening On Nov 24

The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Trending

2021-11-22T14:47:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 2:47 pm

Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions and work-from-home for government staff during a review meeting on Wednesday.

"We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi if the situation continues to improve," he said.

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

He said 585 monitoring teams have been working to ensure compliance of directions.

"If any agency is found violating dust control norms, the government will stop work and impose a penalty without notice," Rai warned.

The minister said the government has hired 1,000 private CNG-operated buses to augment public transport. These will have "Prayavaran Bus Sewa" written on them and people can travel on them like DTC buses.

Strong surface winds gusting up to 30 kilometers per hour barrelled through the capital on Monday, dispersing pollutants and improving the air quality. Delhi's Air Quality Indiex (AQI) stood at 307 at 1 pm, down from 349 at 4 pm on Sunday.

With PTI inputs.

