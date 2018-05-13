7,000 Guests, 50 Horses: The Grand Marriage Of Tej Pratap, Here Are Other Opulent Weddings Hosted By Politicians

The wedding of Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap was all but ordinary! As many as 50 horses and elephants, drummers and 7,000 guests were in attendance. A galaxy of VIPs and thousands of commoners attended the ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college ground in Patna on Sunday.

Here's a list of one of the most opulent weddings hosted by politicians.

On November 16, 2016: Tainted mining baron Jaganathan Reddy spent enormous amounts of money for the wedding of his daughter, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the nation by surprise on November 8, 2016 by declaring Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as illegal tender. The wedding expenditure is expected to be somewhere between Rs 100- 500 crore. Chariots, balloons with the picture of the bride and groom, traditional and foreign dancers, jewellary straight of a royal kingdowm- the wedding remained the talk of the town for weeks to come.

Extravagant weddings cannot do without the mention of J Jayalalithaa's foster son and Sasikala's nephew VN Sudhakaran in 1995. The then chief minister of Tamil Nadu ensured the 'special event' of Sudhakaran went down in history as the most ostentatious wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu. However, that raised many eye brows because the hefty amount was spent on the ceremony. The 'mother of all weddings' as it came to be known.