India’s First Licensed Comic Book Store Comes Up In Mumbai

Batman, Justice League, X-Men - these comics were a vivid part of any 90s kid’s memory. Our parents had their own, so did we. But come 2000s and we got caught up in the mire of social media, relegating the beautiful pages of these fictional worlds to the back of our minds. A part of our childhood was believed to be lost, until the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) came out with Iron Man and our fictional worlds came alive on screen.





Much like how it was for the erstwhile Phantom fandom, the fanaticism for movies and shows has only increased exponentially. Think Marvel, DC, Sony, Disney, GoT, Stranger Things, and more. And India scores high on the list of fan bases - second highest, to be precise. Understanding the massive gap between the demand & supply of comic books & related merchandise in our country, Hamza Sayed started The Comic Book Store (TCBS), India’s first fully licensed comic book store and the world’s first marketplace for comic and pop culture. With its flagship store in Bandra West, TCBS aims to be a one-stop shop for all comic needs.

“India lacks a centre where all these ‘nerds’ can find their solace. People long for comic books and with the boom of the MCU, they want this now more than ever. Movie buffs want to find out how the movie actually differentiates from its comic counterpart,” says Sayed. TCBS offers premium international titles from the houses of DC and Marvel, as well as Manga, along with branded merchandise, fan memorabilia and signed artefacts, both online and offline. Original Marvel and DC comics start at Rs 99!



