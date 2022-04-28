Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

India’s First Licensed Comic Book Store Comes Up In Mumbai

Buy Marvel, DC and many more comics, as well as collectibles and branded merchandise at The Comic Book Store in Bandra West

India’s First Licensed Comic Book Store Comes Up In Mumbai
The store want to bridge the gap between the demand & supply of comic books Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7:05 pm

Batman, Justice League, X-Men - these comics were a vivid part of any 90s kid’s memory. Our parents had their own, so did we. But come 2000s and we got caught up in the mire of social media, relegating the beautiful pages of these fictional worlds to the back of our minds. A part of our childhood was believed to be lost, until the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) came out with Iron Man and our fictional worlds came alive on screen.
 


Much like how it was for the erstwhile Phantom fandom, the fanaticism for movies and shows has only increased exponentially. Think Marvel, DC, Sony, Disney, GoT, Stranger Things, and more. And India scores high on the list of fan bases - second highest, to be precise. Understanding the massive gap between the demand & supply of comic books & related merchandise in our country, Hamza Sayed started The Comic Book Store (TCBS), India’s first fully licensed comic book store and the world’s first marketplace for comic and pop culture. With its flagship store in Bandra West, TCBS aims to be a one-stop shop for all comic needs. 

“India lacks a centre where all these ‘nerds’ can find their solace. People long for comic books and with the boom of the MCU, they want this now more than ever. Movie buffs want to find out how the movie actually differentiates from its comic counterpart,” says Sayed. TCBS offers premium international titles from the houses of DC and Marvel, as well as Manga, along with branded merchandise, fan memorabilia and signed artefacts, both online and offline. Original Marvel and DC comics start at Rs 99!
 

Related stories

'The Archies': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s Take On Archie Comics Begins

Geopolitics In Tintin Comics: Around The World In 24 Albums

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

For more information, click here

Tags

Travel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs

IPL 2022 Points Table: Indian Premier League's 'Big Three' Need Miracles To Make Playoffs