Tennis

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal Gets Emotional Farewell As Federer, Djokovic, Murray Join Tribute

Rafael Nadal was given an emotional farewell by the tennis fraternity during the ongoing French Open 2025 on Sunday, 25 May. The 14-time Roland-Garros champion was honoured on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with tributes from the rest of the ‘Big Four’ – Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. The ceremony had a commemorative silver plaque bearing Nadal’s footprint as a tribute to his 112-4 record at the tournament. Nadal, who retired in November 2024 with 22 Grand Slam titles, thanked his fellow rivals and said, “It means a lot that you're all here.”