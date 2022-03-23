South Africa Vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Of SA-W Vs WI-W

South Africa women and West Indies women face each other in the 23rd match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Thursday. The live telecast and live streaming of the game will be available in India. (More Sports News)

The Proteas have almost entered the semifinal and just one win will confirm their entry. They were unbeaten in the tournament until Australia got better of them in their previous game. South Africa are at the second spot in the table with 8 points to their credit and a net run-rate (NRR) of +0.092.

On the other hand, West Indies desperately need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. They currently hold the fourth spot in the table with 6 points, but their poor NRR of -0.885 might put their qualification chances in jeopardy despite a win, if India and England win all their remaining games. Nonetheless, a win is a must for Windies in the game on Thursday.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 32 ODI matches against each other. South Africa women dominate the head-to-head battle with 16 wins to their name. 10 matches have been won by the West Indies women. While three of the games ended in a tie as many games ended with no result.

When is South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 24, 2022 (Thursday).

At what time South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Which channel in India will live telecast South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+ Hotstar.