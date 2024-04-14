Sports

Serie A: Juventus Draw 0-0 Against Torino As Pressure Grows - In Pics

Juventus' mixed form continued as they were held to 0-0 at Torino in a Serie A derby. Dusan Vlahovic hit the post in one of Juve's few clearcut chances, while the Bianconeri also risked conceding at the other end. The former champions have won only one of its past six league matches and slipped to third in Serie A. It remained four points above fourth-placed Bologna after Thiago Motta's side was also held to 0-0 at home to Monza. Juventus had an impressive run in the derby, having not lost to Torino in nine years. The last time Torino even managed a draw was more than two years ago.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Torino's Ricardo Rodriguez, left, fights for the ball with Juventus' Weston McKennie during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Duvan Zapata and Juventus' Manuel Locatelli, left, vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno fights for the ball with Juventus's Weston McKennie, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Duvan Zapata reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno is challenged by Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Juventus' Filip Kostic, left, and Torino's Antonio Sanabria vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.

