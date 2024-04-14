Torino's Ricardo Rodriguez, left, fights for the ball with Juventus' Weston McKennie during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.
Torino's Duvan Zapata and Juventus' Manuel Locatelli, left, vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.
Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.
Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno fights for the ball with Juventus's Weston McKennie, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.
Torino's Duvan Zapata reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.
Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno is challenged by Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, right, during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.
Juventus' Filip Kostic, left, and Torino's Antonio Sanabria vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium in Turin, Italy.