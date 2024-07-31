Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: France's Cassandre Beaugrand Wins Women's Triathlon - In Pics

In Wednesday's women's Olympic triathlon, Cassandre Beaugrand of France emerged victorious. Despite navigating the tough conditions of the Seine River known for its water quality and slick roads, she managed to finish on top. As she completed the run on the Pont Alexandre III bridge amidst the support of a cheering home crowd, she collapsed in a mixture of exhaustion and exhilaration on the "Paris 2024" logo. Beaugrand finished with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes, and 55 seconds, narrowly beating Julie Derron of Switzerland by six seconds. Meanwhile, Beth Potter of Britain secured the bronze medal.

Cassandre Beaugrand with her medal during a medal in Triathlon | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Gold medal winner, France's Cassandre Beaugrand poses with her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/11
Julie Derron, Cassandre Beaugrand, center, and Beth Potter
Julie Derron, Cassandre Beaugrand, center, and Beth Potter | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Silver medalist, Julie Derron, of Switzerland, left, gold medal winner, France's Cassandre Beaugrand, center, and bronze medal winner Britain's Beth Potter, right, pose for a selfie with their medals during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/11
Cassandre Beaugrand crosses the finish line
Cassandre Beaugrand crosses the finish line | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

France's Cassandre Beaugrand crosses the finish line to win the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/11
Julie Derron celebrates winning the silver medal
Julie Derron celebrates winning the silver medal | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Julie Derron, of Switzerland celebrates winning the silver medal at the end of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/11
Athletes compete during the womens individual triathlon
Athletes compete during the women's individual triathlon | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Germany's Laura Lindemann, left, Germany's Nina Eim, center, and Britain's Kate Waugh right, compete during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/11
Kate Waugh competes during the womens individual triathlon
Kate Waugh competes during the women's individual triathlon | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Britain's Kate Waugh (27) competes during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/11
Athletes compete during the bike leg
Athletes compete during the bike leg | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Athletes compete during the bike leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/11
Bike leg of the womens triathlon competition
Bike leg of the women's triathlon competition | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Athletes compete during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/11
Britains Georgia Taylor-Brown competes during triathlon competition
Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown competes during triathlon competition | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown competes during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/11
Athletes compete during swim leg of the triathlon competition
Athletes compete during swim leg of the triathlon competition | Photo: AP/David Goldman

Australia's Natalie Van Coevorden, center, competes in the swim leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/11
Athletes dive into the water for the start of the womens triathlon competition
Athletes dive into the water for the start of the women's triathlon competition | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Athletes dive into the water for the start of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. 'Biggest Loss Of Face In The History Of Football,' Says Jurgen Klopp On England Rumours
  2. Team K-League 3-4 Tottenham: Son Heung-Min Stars In South Korea As Spurs Hold Onto Win
  3. Jake O'Brien Signing Not Linked To Jarrad Branthwaite Future, Says Everton Manager Sean Dyche
  4. Manchester United: Amad Diallo Quashes Exit Talk As Young Winger Excited For Bigger Role
  5. Football At Paris Olympics, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  2. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 167, Autopsy Body Parts Recovered Conducted
  2. Cops Run Away With Anurag Thakur's Effigy After Protesting Congress Workers Try To Burn It | WATCH
  3. Delhi: Woman On Bike With Husband Shot Dead After Verbal Spat With Man On Another 2-Wheeler
  4. Delhi Rains: 10 Flights Diverted, IMD Sounds Red Alert; Rajinder Nagar Waterlogged
  5. Iran: 24 Hours Before Killing, Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Shared Stage With Nitin Gadkari
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  2. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  3. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  4. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  5. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
World News
  1. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  2. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
  3. 'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Reaches 167, Autopsy Body Parts Recovered Conducted
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Manika Batra Seeks Historic QF Spot; Lovlina Borgohain Starts Campaign With Win