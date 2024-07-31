Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: France's Cassandre Beaugrand Wins Women's Triathlon - In Pics

In Wednesday's women's Olympic triathlon, Cassandre Beaugrand of France emerged victorious. Despite navigating the tough conditions of the Seine River known for its water quality and slick roads, she managed to finish on top. As she completed the run on the Pont Alexandre III bridge amidst the support of a cheering home crowd, she collapsed in a mixture of exhaustion and exhilaration on the "Paris 2024" logo. Beaugrand finished with a time of 1 hour, 54 minutes, and 55 seconds, narrowly beating Julie Derron of Switzerland by six seconds. Meanwhile, Beth Potter of Britain secured the bronze medal.