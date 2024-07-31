Paris Olympics 2024: France's Cassandre Beaugrand Wins Women's Triathlon - In Pics

Gold medal winner, France's Cassandre Beaugrand poses with her medal during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medalist, Julie Derron, of Switzerland, left, gold medal winner, France's Cassandre Beaugrand, center, and bronze medal winner Britain's Beth Potter, right, pose for a selfie with their medals during a medal ceremony for the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's Cassandre Beaugrand crosses the finish line to win the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Julie Derron, of Switzerland celebrates winning the silver medal at the end of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Germany's Laura Lindemann, left, Germany's Nina Eim, center, and Britain's Kate Waugh right, compete during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Britain's Kate Waugh (27) competes during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete during the bike leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes compete during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown competes during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Australia's Natalie Van Coevorden, center, competes in the swim leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Athletes dive into the water for the start of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.