Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi Win Men's Recurve Doubles Gold

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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India won gold and silver in para recurve doubles at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Friday, with Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi defeating China's Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1 in the men's final

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Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi Win Mens Recurve Doubles Gold
Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh of India competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Summary of this article

  • Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in men's para recurve doubles, defeating China's Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1

  • Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan claimed silver in women's para recurve doubles after losing 0-6 to China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian

  • India secured medals in both para recurve doubles events at the Asian Para Games 2026

India added another gold medal to their archery haul at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Friday, with Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi winning the men's para recurve doubles title after defeating China's Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1 in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

The Indian pair began the contest on level terms with their Chinese opponents, with both teams scoring 35 points in the opening set.

Harvinder and Vijay then stepped up their performance, edging the second set 37-36 before producing 38 points in the third to China's 36 to seal the gold medal.

The victory gave India the top podium finish in the men's event, as the duo maintained their composure across the final two sets to secure the title.

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India also reached the women's para recurve doubles final, where Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan had to settle for silver after going down 0-6 against China's Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian.

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The Indian archers struggled to match their opponents' scoring throughout the contest. China took the opening set 38-31, followed by a 35-30 win in the second, before closing out the match with a 39-29 victory in the third set.

While Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi secured gold in the men's category, Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan's silver ensured India finished on the podium in both para recurve doubles events.

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