The Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony will take place on October 18 at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, Japan
The ceremony's theme is “WABI: We Are Beautiful Individuals”
The Games will run until October 24, featuring 18 sports
The Asian Para Games 2026 will officially open in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, October 18, with India aiming to build on their record medal tally from the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.
The fifth edition of the continental para-sports event will feature around 3,000 athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees.
While the opening ceremony marks the formal start of the Games, several competitions have already begun. Events in blind football, para badminton, para table tennis and boccia are among those scheduled to get underway before the ceremony.
The ceremony will be held at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, also known as Paloma Mizuho Stadium, under the theme “WABI: We Are Beautiful Individuals”. The Games will run until October 24, featuring competitions across 18 sports.
India have named a 281-member contingent for the competition, comprising 168 athletes and 113 officials and support staff. The athlete contingent includes 112 men and 56 women, competing across 11 disciplines.
Para badminton player Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma will carry the Indian flag at the opening ceremony.
Simran was named as Bhavina Patel's replacement on Saturday, with the decision intended to give the para table tennis player time to rest and recover ahead of her quarter-final match on October 19.
India's line-up includes several established para-sports stars, such as javelin thrower Sumit Antil, badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para shooter Avani Lekhara. Para athletics has the largest Indian representation, with 62 athletes, followed by para badminton with 28.
Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony - All You Need To Know
When is the Asian Para Games 2026 opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2026. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Japan, which is 2:30 PM IST.
Where Will The Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Be Held?
The opening ceremony will take place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, also known as Paloma Mizuho Stadium, in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
Who Are India's Flag-Bearers For The Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony?
India's flag-bearers will be para badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para sprinter Simran Sharma.
Simran replaced para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in the role. The change was made to allow Patel to focus on rest and recovery before her scheduled quarter-final on October 19.
Where To Watch The Asian Para Games 2026 Opening Ceremony In India?
The Asian Para Games 2026 will be streamed live in India on the Waves OTT app and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel. Viewers can also watch the event on the DD Sports television channel.