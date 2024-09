Motorsport

Emilia Romagna GP: Martin Extends MotoGP C'ship Lead - In Pics

Jorge Martín survived a controversial overtake move from Italian Enea Bastianini on the last lap to bank second place at Sunday's Emilia Romagna GP and extend his 2024 MotoGP World Championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia to 24 points after the Italian crashed out. Spaniard Martín tried a few times to get past the fellow Ducati of Bagnaia before finally succeeding on lap four with Bastianini then looking to keep pace with him at the front of the field. Bagnaia managed to claw back some time on Martín and Bastianini, however the reigning two-time champion's race ended on lap 21 when he locked the front wheel under braking for Turn 8 and crashed.