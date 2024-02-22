UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Late Victor Osimhen Goal Sees Napoli Hold Barcelona - Match Report

It was hyped as a matchup between high-scoring center forwards Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen and both strikers found the net in a 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Napoli in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. (More Football News)

Lewandowski shot through the legs of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and inside the near post on the hour mark for his 93rd goal in the top club competition.