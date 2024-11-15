Football

Serie A: Yann Bisseck Signs Inter Milan Contract Extension To 2029

Bisseck has played 11 times for Inter so far this term, including all four of their Champions League matches, making the second-most blocks (four) and the most interceptions (five) among his team-mates in the competition

Inter-Milan
Inter defender Yann Bisseck
Yann Bisseck has signed a new contract extension with Inter until 2029. (More Football News)

The defender joined the club in July 2023 from AGF for around €7million and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions.

His initial deal would keep him at Inter until 2028, but the 23-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension.

Bisseck has played 11 times for Inter so far this term, including all four of their Champions League matches, making the second-most blocks (four) and the most interceptions (five) among his team-mates in the competition.

"I feel that the club has confidence in me, as does the coach: everyone has contributed to this renewal, and I'm happy with the progress I've made. I think this deal is a positive moment for everyone," he told InterTV.

"There are many things I can still improve. I'm not a perfect player, but I'm still young and there are many aspects that I still need to work on, especially from a tactical and mental point of view.

"Technically and physically, I've reached a good level. I think my mentality will be key to my future growth."

