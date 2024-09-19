Football

Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PFC Vs OFC On TV And Online

Punjab FC will lock horns against Odisha FC in this enticing ISL 2024-25 fixture. Here are the live streaming and other details of the PFC Vs OFC

Odisha-FC-ISL-2024-25-Football-X-Photo
Odisha FC lost their first game to Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2024-25 Photo: X/OdishaFC
info_icon

A depleted Punjab FC will look to make adjustments in the absence of key striker Luka Majcen and aim for a maiden win over Odisha FC when they host them in an ISL 2024/25 match on Friday. (More Football News)

Punjab FC began their campaign with an injury-time winner in a 2-1 verdict against Kerala Blasters FC, while Odisha FC suffered a 2-3 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home. However, Punjab FC have been dealt a blow as key player Luka Majcen being ruled out for 6-8 weeks due to an injury.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are winless in their last five away games in the ISL, including losing their last three matches. Failing to win this game would set a record for their longest winless run away from home in ISL history.

NorthEast United and Mohammedan SC in Indian Super League action - PC: Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL
ISL: Alaeddine's 94th Min Strike Helps NEUFC Kickstart Campaign With Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads:

Punjab FC Full Squad List: Ravi Kumar, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ivan Novoselec, Nitesh Darjee, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky John Shabong, Samuel Kynshi Lyndoh, Vinit Rai, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ashis Pradhan, Filip Mrzljak, Shami Singamayum, Asmir Suljic, Mushagalusa Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Mohammed Suhail F., Leon Augustine, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Nihal Sudeesh, Luka Majcen

Odisha FC Full Squad List: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Paogoumang Singson, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Saviour Gama, Amey Ranawade, Tankadhar Bag, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Ahmed Jahouh, Rohit Kumar, Moirangthem Thoiba, Lenny Rodrigues, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlring (Puitea), Raynier Fernandes, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Hugo Boumous, Givson Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Rahim Ali, Roy Krishna, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh.

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

When is the Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

Punjab FC will take on Odisha FC in this Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Friday, September 20, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Odisha FC will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. One can also stream the ISL game on the JioCinema app and website.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NZ Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Williamson Star As New Zealand Close Gap On Sri Lanka
  2. SL Vs NZ 1st Test: Tom Latham Shines As Visitors Trail By 50 Runs On Day 2 - In Pics
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin Scores Century As Hosts Take Edge - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja Stand Heralds India Revival - Data Debrief
  5. Ben Stokes Injury Update: ENG Test Captain To Have Hamstring Scan Before PAK Tour
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Sunil Chhetri's Brace Helps The Blues Register Second Win
  2. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PFC Vs OFC On TV And Online
  3. Pep Guardiola To Leave Man City? Spaniard Facing More Questions About His MCFC Future
  4. WSL 2024-25: Manchester City Women Know 'Exactly What To Do' To Win Title, Says Manager Gareth Taylor
  5. English Premier League Champions Manchester City Set Foot In India For Trophy Tour
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  2. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  2. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  3. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
  4. EY Employee Row: Centre Probes Matter After Mother Cites 'Overwork' As Cause Of Death
  5. Blue Star And The Golden Temple
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Them Crossing All 'Red Lines'
  2. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  3. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  4. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  5. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know