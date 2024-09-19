Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PFC Vs OFC On TV And Online

A depleted Punjab FC will look to make adjustments in the absence of key striker Luka Majcen and aim for a maiden win over Odisha FC when they host them in an ISL 2024/25 match on Friday. (More Football News)
Punjab FC began their campaign with an injury-time winner in a 2-1 verdict against Kerala Blasters FC, while Odisha FC suffered a 2-3 loss against Chennaiyin FC at home. However, Punjab FC have been dealt a blow as key player Luka Majcen being ruled out for 6-8 weeks due to an injury.
Odisha FC, on the other hand, are winless in their last five away games in the ISL, including losing their last three matches. Failing to win this game would set a record for their longest winless run away from home in ISL history.
Squads:
Punjab FC Full Squad List: Ravi Kumar, Muheet Shabir, Ayush Deshwal, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Likmabam Rakesh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ivan Novoselec, Nitesh Darjee, Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei, Nikhil Prabhu, Ricky John Shabong, Samuel Kynshi Lyndoh, Vinit Rai, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ashis Pradhan, Filip Mrzljak, Shami Singamayum, Asmir Suljic, Mushagalusa Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Mohammed Suhail F., Leon Augustine, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Nihal Sudeesh, Luka Majcen
Odisha FC Full Squad List: Amrinder Singh, Niraj Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Narender Gahlot, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Paogoumang Singson, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Saviour Gama, Amey Ranawade, Tankadhar Bag, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Ahmed Jahouh, Rohit Kumar, Moirangthem Thoiba, Lenny Rodrigues, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlring (Puitea), Raynier Fernandes, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Hugo Boumous, Givson Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Rahim Ali, Roy Krishna, Ashangbam Aphaoba Singh.
Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
When is the Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
Punjab FC will take on Odisha FC in this Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash on Friday, September 20, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Punjab FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
The ISL 2024-25 match between Punjab FC and Odisha FC will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. One can also stream the ISL game on the JioCinema app and website.
(With PTI inputs)