Manchester City Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Preview, When And, Where To Watch

Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on 14 October 2026 in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League
Enzo Maresca's side enter the contest after a 3-0 away win over Liverpool at Anfield and five straight victories across competitions
Luis Enrique's PSG arrive after a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Le Mans and a mixed five-match run of three wins, one draw and one defeat
Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium to host French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. After strong domestic performances over the weekend, Enzo Maresca's side are hoping to use home advantage and make an early push near the top of the Champions League standings. For Luis Enrique's PSG, the trip to North West England is a demanding test of discipline against one of the tournament favourites.
City's Momentum
The Cityzens' three-goal blitz sinks Liverpool at Anfield
Manchester City head into Wednesday brimming with momentum after a 3-0 away win over Liverpool at Anfield on October 11. The first half finished goalless, but Erling Haaland made the breakthrough in the 65th minute, Jérémy Doku followed three minutes later and Rayan Cherki completed the scoring in the 78th minute. With Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Enzo Fernández linking well, City arrive with serious attacking form for Europe.
Manchester City's recent five-game run has brought five wins across the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League. That spell includes a 5-3 league win over Sunderland, a five-goal Carabao Cup display against Norwich City and a 0-2 Champions League victory at FC Porto. Over those matches, City have scored 13 and conceded four.
PSG Recent Form
Les Parisiens' second-half surge claims Le Mans points
PSG come to Manchester after a 3-1 home win over Le Mans FC in Ligue 1 on October 10. Lucas Beraldo opened from the penalty spot, and second-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Maghnes Akliouche settled it. With João Neves and Vitinha setting the tempo and Ferran Torres and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia providing width, PSG have the transition threat to test City's back line.
Luis Enrique's side have taken three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Their latest result was a 6-1 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava, while the game immediately before that was a 1-2 Ligue 1 home loss to Monaco. PSG scored 12 goals and conceded six in that stretch, which also included a 2-2 draw with Lille.
Etihad Tactical Battle
This is an elite tactical test between Enzo Maresca's structure and Luis Enrique's high-tempo pressing model. City will try to control the middle of the pitch through Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson, then work Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku into positions to supply Erling Haaland. PSG, meanwhile, will lean on the central security of Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Hernández, hoping to absorb pressure and break through Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. With Champions League phase points at stake, this looks set to be a top-level European clash from the opening whistle.
Team News And Lineups
Manchester City, managed by Enzo Maresca, are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, though the manager is currently sweating on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland after he was substituted during Norway's Nations League match against Portugal, with a final fitness update expected closer to kick-off. On the other side, Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain are expected to deploy a 4-3-3 shape as both European powerhouses prepare for a high-stakes tactical battle.
Probable Starting Lineups
Manchester City: G. Donnarumma, M. Nunes, J. Gvardiol, M. Guehi, R. Dias, P. Foden, E. Fernandez, R. Cherki, A. Bouaddi, A. Semenyo, E. Haaland
Paris Saint-Germain: M. Safonov, I. Zabarnyi, A. Hakimi, L. Beraldo, W. Pacho, Vitinha, D. Fernandez, F. Ruiz, F. Torres, K. Kvaratskhelia, M. Akliouche
Head-To-Head Record
PSG won the last meeting.
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2025, when PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Paris in the Champions League. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, City have won three times to PSG's two, with all five matches taking place in the Champions League. The head-to-head record stands at Manchester City 3, Draw 0 and Paris Saint-Germain 2. Those five games have produced 19 goals in total.
All You Need To Know About The UEFA Champions League Tie Between Manchester City And PSG
When And Where Will UEFA Champions League Match Between Manchester City And PSG Take Place?
The UCL encounter between Manchester City and PSG will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Manchester City And PSG UEFA Champions League Match?
The UEFA Champions League tie between Manchester City and PSG will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch Manchester City Vs PSG Online In India?
The UCL game between the two teams will be streamed live in India on the Sony LIV app and website.