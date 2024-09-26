Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin Aim For Back-to-back Wins In First Home Game

Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score X/ChennaiyinFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting's match in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season. Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha FC 3-2 in their opening encounter while Mohammedan Sporting went down to NorthEast United FC 1-0 in their debut ISL match. Chennaiyin now return home where they have won five out of the last seven games. For Mohammedan SC, it will again be a big test and they would want to give a good account of themselves. Follow live updates and scores of the match right here

LIVE UPDATES

26 Sept 2024, 07:09:34 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score: ISL Standings ISL 2024-25 Table Google Screebgrabd of ISL Table

26 Sept 2024, 07:03:01 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Starting XIs Our starting XI to take the field at the Marina Arena for the first time this season ⚔👊#AllInForChennaiyin #ISL #CFCMSC | @Melbat_official pic.twitter.com/BbKq37wuil — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) September 26, 2024