Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin Aim For Back-to-back Wins In First Home Game

Welcome to the live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting's match in the Indian Super League's 2024-25 season. Chennaiyin FC defeated Odisha FC 3-2 in their opening encounter while Mohammedan Sporting went down to NorthEast United FC 1-0 in their debut ISL match. Chennaiyin now return home where they have won five out of the last seven games. For Mohammedan SC, it will again be a big test and they would want to give a good account of themselves. Follow live updates and scores of the match right here
The Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan Sporting football match taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium will start at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The live telecast will be on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.