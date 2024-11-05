Football

Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund

The Hoops welcome Leipzig to Celtic Park on matchday four, for what will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Leipzig have won three of the previous four encounters

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Celtic may be four points clear of RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but Brendan Rodgers is not underestimating the challenge that his side face on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Hoops welcome Leipzig to Celtic Park on matchday four, for what will be the fifth meeting between the sides.

Leipzig have won three of the previous four encounters, with Celtic winning 2-1 in a Europa League match in November 2018.

While Leipzig, who are second in the Bundesliga, have lost all of their Champions League matches this term, Celtic bounced back from their heavy defeat to Borussia Dortmund by holding Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their last European outing.

Rodgers' team come into Tuesday's clash on the back of a resounding 6-0 defeat of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, but Rodgers knows his side are in for a stern test.

"Leipzig are no different to Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta," said Rodgers. "A top team. They have everything you would want - speed, power, technique.

"It's a brilliant challenge for us."

After conceding seven goals against Dortmund on MD2, Rodgers explained Celtic knew they had to step up.

"You always have to learn and be better and we were against Atalanta, a really outstanding team," said Rodgers, who were perhaps fortunate not to concede against the Serie A side, given they conceded 2.4 expected goals (xG).

"We'll look to bring our energy to the game but we also know we'll have to defend for good periods of the game, play with concentration and commitment like we did against Atalanta," he said.

"There will be moments when we press with aggression and moments where we have to be controlled. Top teams will push you back and you have to have resilience."

After a run of 12 home games without a win at Celtic Park in the Champions League between 2013 and 2023 (D3 L9), Celtic have won their last two home games. They last had three wins in a row back in November 2007 under manager Gordon Strachan.

"Home games are very important at this level and when you want the result the supporters can bring you closer to that," said Rodgers.

"What the noise generates here is absolutely incredible.

"We will also need that bit of patience as well because we have to be educated in our pressure.

"We've got ourselves into a really good position after three games and now we have another opportunity to show we can pick up a result against a top team."

