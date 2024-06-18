Sports

European Athletics Championships 2024: Stellar Performances In Rome - In Pics

At the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome, standout performances were seen from Jordan Diaz, Armand Duplantis, Nafissatou Thiam, and Karsten Warholm. Diaz set a championship record in the triple jump with an 18.18m leap to secure his first European title. Duplantis claimed his third European pole vault gold with a 6.10m clearance. Thiam dominated the women's heptathlon with a record 6848 points, while Warholm powered to a 400m hurdles championship record of 46.98s. Additional highlights included Larissa Iapichino's long jump silver and Simon Ehammer's bronze in the same event.

Jordan Diaz | Photo: Gines Diaz / Red Bull Content Pool

Jordan Diaz performs in Madrid, Spain on October 18, 2023

1/6
Armand Duplantis
Armand Duplantis | Photo: Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

Armand Duplantis of Sweden performs during the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Belgrade, Serbia on March 7, 2022

2/6
Nafissatou Thiam
Nafissatou Thiam | Photo: Daniel Kopatsch / Red Bull Content Pool

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium in action during the ATHLETICS - WOMEN'S HEPTATHLON 800M during the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion Munich, Germany on August 18, 2022

3/6
Karsten Warholm
Karsten Warholm | Photo: Herman Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Karsten Warholm performs during a training session in Tenerife 10.02.2024

4/6
Larissa Iapichino
Larissa Iapichino | Photo: Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

Larissa Iapichino of Italy performs during the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March 20, 2022

5/6
Armand Duplantis of Sweden
Armand Duplantis of Sweden | Photo: Predrag Vuckovic / Red Bull Content Pool

Armand Duplantis of Sweden performs during the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Belgrade, Serbia on March 7, 2022

6/6
Nafi Thiam
Nafi Thiam | Photo: Matt Bouch / Red Bull Content Pool

Nafi Thiam practicing high jump before 2024 Paris Olympics in Stellenbosch, South Africa on February 19, 2024

