European Athletics Championships 2024: Stellar Performances In Rome - In Pics

At the 2024 European Athletics Championships in Rome, standout performances were seen from Jordan Diaz, Armand Duplantis, Nafissatou Thiam, and Karsten Warholm. Diaz set a championship record in the triple jump with an 18.18m leap to secure his first European title. Duplantis claimed his third European pole vault gold with a 6.10m clearance. Thiam dominated the women's heptathlon with a record 6848 points, while Warholm powered to a 400m hurdles championship record of 46.98s. Additional highlights included Larissa Iapichino's long jump silver and Simon Ehammer's bronze in the same event.