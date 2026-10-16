From Mohammed Shami To KL Rahul: How India's International Stars Performed In Ranji Trophy's Opening Round

Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets for Bengal in the opening round
Ravindra Jadeja scored a century and picked up three wickets for Saurashtra
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal endured disappointing outings in the Ranji Trophy
The opening round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy delivered contrasting performances from India's established stars, with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja making strong statements while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal endured difficult outings. The first round, which began on October 11, also highlighted how domestic cricket remains an important platform for international players to sharpen their red-ball skills and push for selection.
With India's demanding Test assignment against New Zealand approaching, the performances of these players have attracted particular attention. Here is a closer look at how some of the country's biggest names fared in the opening round.
Mohammed Shami: Five Wickets Keep India Return Hopes Alive
Mohammed Shami was arguably the standout performer among India's senior players. Representing Bengal against Delhi, the experienced pacer claimed 4/30 in the first innings and followed it up with 1/29 in the second.
Bengal dismissed Delhi for 240 in the first innings before building a 189-run lead. Delhi managed 277 in their second innings, leaving Bengal a target of just 89, which they chased down with nine wickets to spare.
Shami's five-wicket match haul was particularly encouraging given his prolonged absence from the Indian team. His ability to exploit movement and maintain control across long spells strengthens his case for consideration, although a national comeback will ultimately depend on fitness, workload and the selectors' plans.
Ravindra Jadeja: A Century and Three Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja delivered one of the most complete performances of the opening round for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh. After scoring an unbeaten 72 on the opening day, he went on to register 102 off 209 balls, his 16th first-class century.
He also claimed 3/40 in 17 overs in Chhattisgarh's first innings, helping Saurashtra secure a valuable first-innings lead. The match ended in a draw, but Jadeja's contribution with both bat and ball was a significant positive.
With India preparing for their next Test assignment, the all-rounder's ability to contribute in multiple departments remains a major asset.
KL Rahul: A Rare Failure for Karnataka
KL Rahul endured a difficult match against Andhra Pradesh, scoring just 4 and 1 across his two innings for Karnataka. The poor return was unexpected after he had recently scored an unbeaten ODI century against the West Indies.
Andhra posted 418 in their first innings, while Karnataka responded with 274. Rahul's side fought back in the second innings, with Karun Nair scoring an unbeaten 155 to help Karnataka secure a draw.
Although Rahul's individual performance was disappointing, the match provided valuable red-ball practice ahead of the New Zealand tour.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Mumbai Win Despite Opening Duck
Yashavi Jaiswal's return to domestic cricket did not go according to plan. Opening for Mumbai against Chandigarh, he was dismissed for a 13-ball duck, leaving him without a substantial contribution in the first innings.
Mumbai, however, dominated the match, scoring 429 before bowling Chandigarh out for 78 and 196 to win by an innings and 155 runs.
The opener will want to put the failure behind him quickly, especially with competition for places in India's batting lineup remaining intense. Despite the disappointing start, one innings should not overshadow his broader record or potential contribution in the upcoming Test series.
Mohammed Siraj: Useful Overs for Hyderabad
Mohammed Siraj captained Hyderabad against Tripura and delivered a steady performance. After going wicketless in the first innings, he returned figures of 2/19 in the second, finishing the match with 18 overs bowled across both innings.
Hyderabad won by an innings and 40 runs, with left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan playing a major role in the victory. Siraj's workload offered him useful preparation, even though his individual returns were less eye-catching than Shami's.
Other Notable Performances From Round 1
The opening round featured several other performances worth noting:
Karun Nair: Scored an unbeaten 155 to rescue Karnataka against Andhra.
Rinku Singh: Hit 112 for Uttar Pradesh against Bihar.
Abishek Porel: Scored 149 for Bengal against Delhi.
Umesh Yadav: Claimed five wickets for Assam against Punjab.
Prithvi Shaw: Scored 70 for Maharashtra against Services.
Sai Sudharsan: Managed only three runs for Tamil Nadu against Rajasthan.