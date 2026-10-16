From Mohammed Shami To KL Rahul: How India's International Stars Performed In Ranji Trophy's Opening Round

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena