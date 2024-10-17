Cricket

Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan

England's top-order crumbled against spin-heavy Pakistan on a reused pitch after Ben Duckett hit a robust century in the second Test on Wednesday. The tourists slipped to 239-6 at stumps on Day 2 and still trail by 127 runs after Pakistan tailenders had resisted before being bowled out for 366 shortly after lunch. Duckett's 114 off 129 balls looked to have kept England in the driver's seat before it lost four late wickets in a sensational collapse against spinners Sajid Khan (4-86) and Noman Ali (2-75). Pakistan will be looking to get the final four wickets and bat again on a deteriorating Multan wicket.