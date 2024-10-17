Cricket

Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Multan

England's top-order crumbled against spin-heavy Pakistan on a reused pitch after Ben Duckett hit a robust century in the second Test on Wednesday. The tourists slipped to 239-6 at stumps on Day 2 and still trail by 127 runs after Pakistan tailenders had resisted before being bowled out for 366 shortly after lunch. Duckett's 114 off 129 balls looked to have kept England in the driver's seat before it lost four late wickets in a sensational collapse against spinners Sajid Khan (4-86) and Noman Ali (2-75). Pakistan will be looking to get the final four wickets and bat again on a deteriorating Multan wicket.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Sajid Khan, fourth right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Brydon Carse during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

2/4
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_ Noman Ali
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Noman Ali, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith, right, during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

3/4
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan bowls during the third day of match | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Sajid Khan bowls during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

4/4
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Sajid Khan
PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking his fifth wicket | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Pakistan's Sajid Khan celebrates after taking his fifth wicket during the third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

