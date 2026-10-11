India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India and West Indies move to Indore after Ranchi’s 501-run match in 38.3 overs
The venue has a strong record of high scores, with recent ODI totals of 399, 385 and 337
All five matches on the tour so far have been won by the team batting second
India and West Indies head to Indore for the next match after Ranchi, where 501 runs came in 38.3 overs and 352 of them came in boundaries. The two bowling attacks get only one day to recover before they return to one of the most notorious batting paradises in the country.
That reputation is backed by numbers. There has been no T20 cricket in Indore for two years, but the last three ODIs at the venue produced first-innings totals of 399, 385 and 337. The last completed IPL match there, eight years ago, finished 245 to 214, while India made 260 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in an era when they were not even as serious about T20 cricket.
The lack of recent T20 action there looks more like happenstance and a lack of familiarity than design.
The ground usually offers a true surface and its boundaries are small, which often makes life hard for bowlers. With both teams having already chased 405 and 351 in the recent ODI series and 249 in the previous T20I, another high-scoring game looks possible.
We need to keep in mind these are sides that have chased down 405 and 351 in just this recent ODI series, then 249 in the previous T20I. So, you've got to ask yourself a question.
The chasing pattern on this tour has been hard to miss. All five matches so far — three ODIs and two T20Is — have been won by the side batting second.
Indore, though, tells a different story once the totals climb. In all four matches at the venue in which a team crossed 200, that score was successfully defended.
That makes the venue an odd statistical fit with this tour. There have been only two successful chases in eight ODIs in Indore and winning teams there have usually buried the opposition under huge first-innings totals.
One of the best-known examples came in 2011, when Virender Sehwag hit a double-century as India piled up 418 batting first.
Rutherford matters here. Sherfane Rutherford could be a key hitter for West Indies on a ground known for small boundaries and a surface that usually stays true.
Kuldeep Yadav remains central to India's middle overs even though his impact has dipped as games on this tour have become shorter. In Ranchi, he was the only India bowler to take a wicket outside the powerplay.
His figures there still showed the pressure he was under. Kuldeep's four overs cost 53 runs and brought only Rutherford's wicket, after the left-hander had hit him for two sixes in 10 balls. If Shimron Hetmyer falls early again, this contest could shape the middle overs.
India are unlikely to make many changes. Dew played a major part in their defeat in the previous T20I, so they are not expected to move away from their policy of using only three specialist bowlers.
Axar Patel has had a surprisingly good year, especially with the new ball. Even so, the last match showed why Axar — or any fingerspinner — cannot be pencilled in for four overs every game when conditions turn against them.
One batting change remains possible. India could bring in Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Shivam Dube, who had an ordinary night with both bat and ball in Ranchi.
All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I
When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Take Place?
The 3rd T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, October 11.
What Time Will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Begin?
The 3rd T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?
The 3rd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Online in India?
The 3rd T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.
India And West Indies Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.