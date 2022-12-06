Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Youth Will Play A Pivotal Role In Making India A Developed Nation By 2047: Anurag Thakur

By 2047, Anurag Thakur says, India will be a developed nation because of the youth.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur PTI

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 2:56 pm

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur says that the youth will play a pivotal role in making India a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set sight on India becoming a developed nation by 2047 

"For the country to progress in Amritkal, the role of young volunteers will play a pivotal role in attaining honour Prime Minister's vision of India in 2047," the Sports Minister said on the occasion of International Volunteer Day on Monday.  

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs along with its partners and stakeholders remain dedicated to promoting youth action and youth volunteerism in India.

"To optimally engage the constructive and creative energies of the youth, the department of youth affairs will pursue the twin objectives of personality building and nation building," he added.

